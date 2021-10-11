Thanksgiving Day 2021: And Some Reasons To Be Thankful

It's Thankgiving Day in Canada. In the place where I live it felt like a warm summer day.
And this year I have so many other things to be thankful for, I don't even know where to begin.
But let's begin with these heroes.
Our magnificent healthcare workers who risked their lives to stop Covid from killing millions of Canadians.
And are now finally winning the war, no thanks to the ghastly Cons who did everything they could to try to undermine Team Canada.
The dirty smelly bastards.
I also give thanks to Team Canada's leader Justin Trudeau, who made sure that we had enough vaccines, and kept us going through the darkest of times.
And despite the efforts of the toxic Trudeau haters, and our shabby media, when the time came crushed the Cons like roaches.
And by so doing saved our medicare system, the CBC, a national childcare program, and so many other things.
That can only add to our already proud reputation...
While leaving the Con turkey Erin O'Toole ready to be cooked by his own supporters...
With or without
cranberry Harper sauce.
Lastly, but definitely not leastly, I want to give thanks to my readers who have stuck with me through the good times and the bad times.
And contribute so many great comments that help elevate this humble blog.
They are so awesome. I am so lucky.
And this evening even the sky looked Liberal red.
Despite all that we have been through our future has never looked brighter.
Happy Thanksgiving everybody !!!!
