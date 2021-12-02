The Conversion Therapy Vote and the Fraudulent Cons

When I woke up yesterday morning, I wasn't sure how long it would be before the torture of LGBT kids would finally be over.
For Erin O'Toole was promising his Cons a free vote on the Bill to ban the horror of conversion therapy.
And goodness knows his party reeks of bigotry.
So imagine my surprise, when the Cons suddenly surrendered, the bill was passed unanimously.
The federal government's updated bill to ban the practice of conversion therapy has been adopted unanimously by the House of Commons.
MPs voted to fast track Bill C-4 on Wednesday afternoon. The Commons erupted in applause after the vote and several Liberal cabinet ministers walked across the floor to shake hands with and — in some cases — hug their Conservative counterparts.
And for a while at least, the Commons never looked better, or more Canadian.
But sadly all was not what it appeared to be.
As Dale Smith points out, it was all a cynical ploy.
Let’s not kid ourselves. This wasn’t a magnanimous gesture or one that showed true allyship—it was a pretty cynical ploy to avoid a recorded vote and further embarrassment of the party.
And many of their MPs did not join in the standing ovation, including the sinister SoCon Leslyn Lewis...
Who according to those who were there looked very very unhappy and very very angry.
So who knows what O'Toole had to promise her and the others to keep their mouths shut.
For you can be sure that sooner or later those SoCons will be demanding their pound of bloody flesh, and it will make the Cons look even more ugly and evil than they already are.
And their lying leader look even more monstrous.
But that will come later, right now I am just happy and grateful.
Grateful that we have a decent Prime Minister who has done more for LGBT Canadians than any other other Canadian leader before him.
And happy that after so much pain and suffering.
And so many suicides.
The kids are free at last...
P.S. I'd like to end my post with that, but I couldn't help noticing that none of the old geezers at Progressive Bloggers bothered to write a word about this significant step in the human rights struggle in this country.
Including those who are retired TEACHERS.
How dare they call themselves progressives? Why do they bother to blog?
What bloody FRAUDS...
2 comments:
"So who knows what O'Toole had to promise her and the others to keep their mouths shut." My first thought, Simon, was that the SoCon group was given what they've sought after for so long...permission to eventually launch bills to limit and/or ban abortions in Canada...along with a "free vote" so they can show their ravenous base that they're staying true to the faith. Wait for it...
The silver lining is that this cynical move is already angering influential SoCon agitators like Alissa Golob and Scott Hayward, who are doubling down on their "multi-step process" to oust O'Toole (or split the party). There's also the likelihood that this cynical move of theirs is forgotten by the time the next election comes around and goes ignored due to the holidays, the pandemic, the B.C. floods and other things at the forefront of people's minds.
The bigots will have ample opportunities to rear their ugly heads again with future legislation (just wait until they table more gun control bills, the hate speech bill and the bill to add abortion to the Canada Health Act). The Liberals will be able to remind Canadians time and time again of who they really are. For now I've decided that this theatre is comparable to the Christmas Truce of WW1. But the Red Baron (Blue Baron?) didn't stop being an adversary just because of one trip to the bar with the Flying Ace.
The caution that I would extend to the Liberals is that O'Toole is a better liar than Scheer. He's also an egotistical autocrat like Harper who is working overtime to paper over the cons' agenda and thread the needle in order to buy himself some time and maintain his position sitting on the fence. All he cares about is power and proving his own self-declared prophecy to his high school classmates.
The Liberals will have to get louder and more efficient at exposing their bullshit, because the media is perfectly content to praise them for clearing the bare minimum low bar. Stop calling ceasefire with the enemy and helping them do that. When I saw Boissoneault hugging Lantsman last night, it made me want to puke. Not to mix world war metaphors, but it was like if Magnus Hirschfeld made nice with Ernst Röhm.
What infuriates me the most is how the shiny-object media completely memory-holes their atrocious behaviour, as though past is not precedent. Furthermore, how the elephant in the room keeps being ignored: the most blatantly obvious proof of how the cons would treat "others" -- namely LGBT+ people (or people they presume to be LGBT+) can be found right there in their abject vitriol aimed at the PM himself. The "nice hair" ad, the "just not ready" with the feminine sparkles, their rank and file calling him Justine (and a lot worse, which is especially precious considering their own current leader has what could be called a girl's name).
I mean, even our shit US media reported on the racism coming from the GOP towards Obama. Why won't Canada's lügenpresse delve into the homophobia the cons have flung for the better part of a decade against Justin Trudeau?
