Sunday, December 03, 2017
Is the CBC Becoming Even More Con?
If you're a progressive in Canada, this is the kind of CBC News panel that can really ruin your day.
Old, grim, predictable, boring, and as Con as they come.
And like all the other CBC News panels and opinion pages, so totally biased the people's network might as well be a branch of the Con propaganda machine.
As a strong CBC supporter I really didn't think it could get worse.
But sadly I was wrong.
For that is apparently the new host of Power and Politics. The pompous right-wing National Post correspondent and Postmedia minion Andrew Coyne.
Who although he believes the CBC is done like dinner, and that it should be defunded, apparently wants it to fund or feed HIM...
And maybe even make him the new Rex Murphy...
Just another right-wing blowhard In a country where the right-wing influence of those who own the Con media, is starting to resemble the influence Rupert Murdoch has in Britain...
With the emphasis on cloaca.
So while the Con media give the sleazy Con Pierre Poilievre a bully pulpit to smear the decent Bill Morneau, day after day after day...
It refuses to examine the links between the Cons and Ezra Levant's Rebel, or even question Scheer's decision to hire the Rebel director Hamish Marshall as the Con's new campaign manager.
Or ask him and Marshall whether they agree with their buddy Ezra Levant when he accuses Justin Trudeau of being a terrorist supporter.
Ask them whether Levant is working just for himself, or for the Cons as well?
And ask the CBC when will it start taking Andrew Scheer seriously?
Instead of just playing along with him, and making him look dumb but harmless...
When in fact Scheer aka Schmear or Schmeagol, is a sinister religious fanatic and alt-right groupie, a miserable misogynist and a ghastly bigot.
Who would take this country to a very bad place.
It's time to tell the useless CBC managers we need more progressive voices to balance out their right-wing bias.
Not more right-wing hacks.
It's time to tell Andrew Scheer and his mini-me Hamish Marshall that the CBC does not belong to them...
The CBC belongs to all of us including Jerome the Giraffe.
It's our CBC.
And we want it back...
