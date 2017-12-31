Candice Bergen and the Trudeau Hating Cons

I've been trying to write something about what the year 2017 felt like to me, but it isn't easy.
So many things happened, I can't decide whether it was a good year or a bad one.
Or whether we're making progress, or going back to the Stone Age.
And to make matters worse every time I start, I keep getting distracted.
Either by some of the many university students in my neighbourhood shouting PAAAAARTY!!!
Or as I was last night, by some very loud grunting and honking.
Which turned out to be the Con hog Candice Bergen making a fool out of herself.
Again.
By going after Justin Trudeau.
Again.
Why does @JustinTrudeau think it's ok and cool to mock and ridicule Christianity like this? When will liberal left elite like Trudeau and those who defend his behaviour and laugh along with him realize how harmful and intolerant they are to Christians? pic.twitter.com/rTEs7XaBVE— Candice Bergen (@CandiceBergenMP) December 30, 2017
As only she can.
Even though Justin and his brother Sacha were only celebrating their birthdays, since both were born on Christmas Day.
And even though Bergen is in no position to call anyone elitists, or denounce them for mocking and ridiculing anyone.
Not when her bestial Cons mocked and ridiculed the Liberal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi earlier this year for having once driven a city bus.
A federal cabinet minister who learned to deal with the public while driving an Edmonton transit bus was laughed at this week in the House of Commons, apparently for that very reason.
And although she's the Con House Leader, Bergen refused to apologize.
"There's all kinds of laughter that occurs here," Bergen responded in the House. "So we absolutely respect and honour all of the jobs that we've done, and the experience we bring to this house."
As only a Con piggy could...
Of course, that's not really Miss Piggy, because she's nice while Bergen is an ugly Trudeau hater who can barely control herself.
And her desperate attempt to clarify her first tweet about the Trudeau brothers, only showed that she will never admit she's wrong.
Even if that means getting
And of course, reminding people that Bergen is getting her inspiration from that other Trudeau hater and religious fanatic Andrew Scheer...
And his good buddy Ezra Levant, who is always accusing Trudeau of being a terrorist sympathizer...
As well as Levants's former buddy Hamish Marshall who is now the Con's campaign manager.
Who has yet to explain why during the time he was at the Rebel, that hate mongering rag printed so many death threats against Justin Trudeau?
Like this one:
But will, before the attack ads start coming out, each with a different threat, have to come up with better excuses than these:
While the rest of us will be called upon to answer this question:
What kind of person would vote for the Trump Party at a time like this one?
When they can vote CANADIAN...
I'll be back in a few hours with some final thoughts about 2017, and some predictions for 2018.
But you don't need a crystal ball to figure out where the Cons are going...
They attacked Justin Trudeau like rabid jackals, as only dirty old Cons could.
Only to remain as unpopular as they were a year ago.
Frozen in time, but never closer to the grave...
