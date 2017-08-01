Donald Trump: Will Chaos Lead to War?

It was the front page of the New York Post on Friday, which had to be updated in a hurry yesterday...
And it's a pro-Trump paper.
So you know the situation must be getting desperate.
One moment Reince Priebus was his chief of staff, the next moment he wasn't.
One moment Anthony Scaramucci aka The Mooch, was Boss Trump's best friend ever...
The next moment he was outta there.
"i must go— darth:™ (@darth) July 31, 2017
my people need me" pic.twitter.com/EfSz7ETXxt
Escorted out of the White House, after he was fired by Trump's new babysitter, general John Kelly.
John F. Kelly, President Trump’s new chief of staff, firmly asserted his authority on his first day in the White House on Monday, telling aides he will impose military discipline on a free-for-all West Wing, and he underscored his intent by firing Anthony Scaramucci, the bombastic communications director, 10 days after he was hired.
Who seems determined to prove that the Orange Oaf isn't completely unhinged.
Despite all the evidence to the contrary...
Leaving CNN's Jeanne Moos to wonder how could the Mooch be pooched so soon?
And leaving me to wonder whether Trump will survive this new scandal.
Flying home from Germany on July 8 aboard Air Force One, Trump personally dictated a statement in which Trump Jr. said that he and the Russian lawyer had “primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children” when they met in June 2016, according to multiple people with knowledge of the deliberations.
Falsely claiming that his son had talked about adoptions with that Russian lawyer, when in fact Trump Jr. was looking to get some dirt on Hillary Clinton.
Over the next three days, multiple accounts of the meeting were provided to the news media as public pressure mounted, with Trump Jr. ultimately acknowledging that he had accepted the meeting after receiving an email promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign.
Which along with his firing of James Comey, could leave him vulnerable to charges of obstructing justice, and lead to his impeachment.
Unless of course, he can start a war first.
With relations souring between the president and his own party, with the West Wing thrown into chaos, and with the Russia investigation continuing to dog the administration, the president’s governing agenda has lost momentum.
At first glance, this must be reassuring to Trump’s opponents, but it really shouldn’t be: The more he’s stymied at home, the more likely he is to look for victories abroad, a dynamic that significantly raises the risk of armed conflict.
Can general Kelly restrain Donald Trump, after so many others have failed?
It won't be easy, but let's hope he can.
Before that mad monster kills us all...
No comments:
Post a Comment