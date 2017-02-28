The Con Leadership Race Becomes Even More Bizarre

Tonight the Con leadership candidates, all fourteen of them, will converge on the Roger's Centre in Edmonton for the last debate of their long and dismal campaign.
And already things are going horribly wrong.
In fact, to borrow a line from the Lion in Winter, if pigs could fly there would be pork in the trees.
Because for starters, Mr Marvellous won't be there.
Yes, it's true. Kevin O'Leary will be boycotting the debate because he says he hates the format.
Conservative Party leadership hopeful Kevin O’Leary says he won’t participate in an upcoming debate in Edmonton, calling the format “terrible.”
O’Leary, who has participated in several debates since officially joining the race in mid-January, announced his intention to pull out of Tuesday night’s event after his push to change the format fell on deaf ears.
Almost as much I'm sure, as he hates the fact that it's bilingual.
For he knows enough about TV to know what he might look like if he was asked something in French and couldn't even understand the question.
Even worse than he looked on Celebrity Jeopardy...
If that's possible.
But strangely enough, O'Leary's decision to chicken out of the debate, wasn't the Con leadership disaster story of the day.
The story that really cast a pall over tonight's debate, was Kellie Leitch's bizarre video.
No, not the one from the last debate, where although she's always claiming she's against the "elites."
She couldn't stop bragging about her elitist qualifications...
No, what had many Canadians gagging and gasping yesterday was Leitch's new/nouveau video which believe it or not is even weirder !!!!
Working on my Kellie Leitch impression. It involves a lot of looking away with a goofy face pic.twitter.com/s2OgAIG7II— Joel Hart (@turnipthebeets) February 28, 2017
So weird in fact it had me questioning her sanity, and had Twitter in an uproar.
For it really does make you wonder whether she is playing with a full deck...
And one could almost feel sorry for her.
But then she's been looking for love and votes in all the wrong places.
She made her racist bed and now she must lie in it.
The Cons may never recover.
But O'Leary and Leitch are quite a team, and they do deserve each other....
