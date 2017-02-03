The Con Leadership Circus and the Two Trumpanzees

As you know the Con leadership circus has not one but two
But I'm sorry to report that after this week's ghastly show, both Kevin O'Leary and Kellie Leitch have been demoted.
And will now march in with the clowns.
For first there was Leitch attacking a proposed bill designed to fight Islamophobia, only to have the horrible massacre at that Quebec City mosque happen the next day.
And then after claiming indignantly that she was not a racist.
Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch says her supporters shouldn't be dismissed as racist for backing her proposal to screen prospective immigrants for "anti-Canadian values," and she won't rescind her policy pledge despite criticism from some after the Quebec mosque shooting.
She was forced to issue a public apology, after her campaign manager Nick Kouvalis used a vulgar word associated with Trump's white supremacist followers.
Leitch said Wednesday her campaign manager, Nick Kouvalis, has apologized for calling a constitutional expert critical of her policies a "cuck" — short for cuckold — on Twitter, a term that is used online by members of the white supremacist and so-called alt-right movements...
And if that wasn't bad enough, now her puppet master has abandoned her.
The controversial campaign manager for Kellie Leitch has resigned, saying he had become “a distraction.” In a statement posted to Facebook, Nick Kouvalis said that when “a member of a campaign team becomes the focus of media coverage, the time comes to resign.”
Or ditched her in a hurry.
And yes, as Stephen Harper's former lawyer turned dissident Benjamin Perrin says, it was quite an exit...
And it tells you all you need to know about Kouvalis and the ratty Leitch.
Who is no doubt now looking for a new campaign manager in all her favourite places...
But if you thought that was a Con clown show, then there's the sad case of Kevin O'Leary, who has been trying to make us believe that he's not really a Trump impersonator.
Because he's too Canadian eh?
Only to post this video of himself on the same day a funeral service was being held for the victims of the mosque shooting...
And then have to pull it down in a hurry...
And that on the same day that the Toronto Star printed a story about how O'Leary might claim to be a "real Canadian" but his home and his heart is in Boston.
Kevin O’Leary may be running for Canada’s Conservative Party leadership, but his heart and soul live in Boston. Indeed, O’Leary’s a Bostonian to the core — and despite wanting to be Canada’s next prime minister he has zero plans to move back to Canada any time soon.
Which is sure to have his Con opponents using the same kind of attack ads against him as they used against Michael Ignatieff...
And wondering whether Mr Wonderful is also "just visiting."
As well as raising these embarrassing questions:
Will O'Leary use the illumibowl he promotes to try to cheer him up?
And does this give you any clues about where his campaign might be going?
And of course the answer is yes.
And the same goes for Leitch and all the other Con candidates.
First their Great Leader left them in a hurry...
And then one after the other they all followed him.
Into the sewer where they belong...
Simon, make no mistake, the timing of the O'Leery video was deliberate. He is taking trump's cues and thinking that any publicity is good publicity. It could happen too, what with FPTP in 2019 and many on the left walking around with the stench of Jill Stein on them.ReplyDelete
God help us all.