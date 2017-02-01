Donald Trump and the Republican Fausts

He's only been in office a short time, but already Donald Trump is setting the world on fire.
Along with his grubby adviser Steve Bannon, the man many believe is the real president, he has been causing chaos all over the world, triggering huge demonstrations all over America.
And the Republicans in Congress aren't even trying to restrain him, because they've sold their souls to the devil, or the monster...
And are now, as David Brooks writes, the Republican Fausts.
Many Republican members of Congress have made a Faustian bargain with Donald Trump. They don’t particularly admire him as a man, they don’t trust him as an administrator, they don’t agree with him on major issues, but they respect the grip he has on their voters, they hope he’ll sign their legislation and they certainly don’t want to be seen siding with the inflamed progressives or the hyperventilating media.
But if the last 10 days have made anything clear, it’s this: The Republican Fausts are in an untenable position. The deal they’ve struck with the devil comes at too high a price. It really will cost them their soul.
And not only will that shameless surrender cost them their souls, or earn Paul Ryan a mention in the Wikipedia page for invertebrates.
it could eventually cost them their hold on power.
For not only is Trump enraging progressives...
And making them even more determined to drive him from office.
The stench of bigotry hangs heavily in the air.
It’s becoming increasingly clear that the aroma of bigotry infuses the whole operation, and anybody who aligns too closely will end up sharing in the stench.
It threatens to taint the Republican Party forever.
Trump had a chance to appear presidential, but he blew it...
By acting like a clown and a bully.
And as Eliot Cohen points out, since Trump won't or can't change the situation can only get worse.
“Precisely because the problem is one of temperament and character, it will not get better. It will get worse, as power intoxicates Trump and those around him. It will probably end in calamity — substantial domestic protest and violence, a breakdown of international economic relationships, the collapse of major alliances, or perhaps one or more new wars (even with China) on top of the ones we already have.
It will not be surprising in the slightest if his term ends not in four or in eight years, but sooner, with impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment.
And sooner or later the orange oaf will have to be removed from office, because he is clearly deranged, and unable to rise to the challenges of his office...
top of @reddit right now pic.twitter.com/KZWjdARBqF— Steven Tweedie (@SteveTweedie) January 31, 2017
The 25th Amendment is only too clear about what must be done in that regard.
In the UK, the bookies say their most popular best bet is that Trump will be gone in six months or less.
Which even if true will still seem like an eternity, because it will get worse before it gets better.
And if you thought BushWhiteHouse.org was bad, TrumpWhiteHouse.org will be a living nightmare...
Should Trump be the only one who gets to turn the White House into a ridiculous parody? No! We're bringing fearless #WhiteHouseDotOrg back! pic.twitter.com/BelddCCBuX— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 31, 2017
But eventually the ghastly show will be over.
The Devil will demand his due from the Republican Fausts.
And when the orange maniac brings the roof down on his own head.
He will take them all with him...
I'm not sure if you've seen this new bill that has come from the Democrats in the House but it shows us that, political persuasion be damned, the United States wants war:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-joint-resolution/10/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22iran%22%5D%7D&r=7
Apparently, it's not just Trump that's going to be responsible for bringing the world into a war footing.