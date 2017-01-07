Why Trump Will Not Be Able to Erase Obama's Legacy

From the moment Barack Obama became president Donald Trump tried to delegitimize and humiliate him.
Claiming he wasn't an American citizen, and had faked his birth certificate, and doing all he could to degrade his country's first black president.
And in thirteen days, on his first day in office, Trump is vowing to repeal every single executive order Obama ever issued, and begin the process of destroying or erasing his legacy.
But as the New York Times' Timothy Egan writes, good luck with that one.
For while Obama has been forced to try to defend his legacy in the dying days of his presidency, from those who would erase it. Or make it look as if he never existed.
For a soon-to-be nowhere man, he’s everywhere. Sensing “time’s winged chariot hurrying near,” as the poet had it, President Obama is using every hour left in his presidency to ensure that Donald Trump will not erase it all
The intent of Republicans, poised to push through the most far-reaching conservative agenda in nearly a hundred years, is to act as if Obama never existed — the George Bailey of presidents. It won’t take long for Bedford Falls to become Pottersville.
His legacy will stand the test of time. For while he was not perfect, he was a great President.
He was on the right side of history, and there is no comparing him and Trump.
In advance of his farewell address next week, the president has tried to Trump-proof a climate pact that commits the world’s second leading producer of earth-warming pollutants — the United States — to making this little orb of ours a less perilous place for Sasha’s and Malia’s and Ivanka’s kids. Trump has promised to go rogue on the planet, as quickly as he can.
Obama was a giant on the world state, a leader who tried to be the president of ALL Americans...
A man who never lost his temper or his dignity no matter what disgusting things the Republicans said about him.
And was among other things, the coolest president EVER.
While Trump is just a vulgar little man, a divider and a bigot who says crazy things on Twitter...
And who is so determined to erase Obama's legacy, he would hurt even his own supporters.
The people who stand to lose most are Trump supporters. The Affordable Care Act has saved countless lives in red states, and slowed medical costs. So why toss it, without a plan to replace it? To spite the guy on the way out.
And who will never, in the hopefully short time he has in office, be able to match the class and the humanity of the man he is replacing...
Nor for that matter will Trump's trophy wife Melania ever be able to match the class of Obama's wife Michelle.
Who used her last official speech as First Lady yesterday to offer a message of hope to young people...
"Young people, don't be afraid." - Michelle Obama in her final speech as FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/dVVr64ADxu— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 6, 2017
You know, in an age of political depravity, class and decency matter.
And its important to celebrate what distinguishes us from Trump and his Trumpanzees.
Thank you Barack and Michelle Obama. Your legacy will endure.
The resistance will make sure of that.
And this Canadian misses you already...
No comments:
Post a Comment