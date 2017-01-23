Monday, January 23, 2017
The Women's Marches and the I Can't Keep Quiet Song
I can't remember a more inspiring sight than the sight of all those millions of women and their supporters marching in Washington and all over the world.
Or one that cheered me up more.
I was worried that the ghastly predator Donald Trump would get away with all his crimes against women.
But the women made it clear he won't.
And as Charles Blow writes, that couldn't be more of a slap in the face of the Groper-in-Chief.
The marches, whose participants vastly outnumbered inauguration attendees, offered a stinging rebuke to the election of a man who threatens women’s rights and boasts of grabbing women’s genitalia.
They were a rebuke of bigotry and a call for equality and inclusion. They demonstrated the awesome power of individual outrage joined to collective action.
This is the beginning of an uprising...
And it was a message to America that the majority did not support this president or his plans and will not simply tuck tail and cower in the face of the threat. This was an uprising; this was a fighting back. This was a resistance.
It sends a clear message to Trump and his Republican trumpanzees.
Members of Congress, laboring under the delusion that they operate with a mandate and feeling compelled to rubber-stamp Trump’s predilections, should heed well the message those marches sent on Saturday: You are on notice. America is ticked off.
And if all this energy can be channelled into the formation of a mighty resistance movement, as I'm sure it can, it will mark the beginning of the end of them and their deranged leader.
And what I liked the most about those marches was the presence of so many young women and girls...
For their future is being threatened by Trump, as he prepares to appoint a reactionary Supreme Court Justice to make abortion illegal.
Even if that could kill thousands of poor American women.
And this wonderful song is also a great message of resistance...
We can't keep quiet.
We will resist.
The women of America are leading the fight against Trump. Isn't that fantastic?
And with the help of the many men who support them.
The ghastly hog will be defeated...
All I felt was despair after trump won the election. On Friday night, as I was looking forward to the march in my town, I saw a video of a Nazi getting punched and it made my day.ReplyDelete
I don't care what anyone says, someone who advocates genocide and attempts to bring discussions about destroying Jewish people or the black man into the mainstream only deserves to be met halfway...by a a flying fist. He is now scared to go out in public, I think that is fantastic.
So where were all these women on election day?ReplyDelete
-MC
I’m With Our SistersReplyDelete
https://musicofourheart.me/2017/01/22/im-with-our-sisters/
Survey: 100% Of People Marching On Washington Were Not Aborted
http://babylonbee.com/news/survey-100-people-marching-washington-not-aborted/
It was nice to see all those women giving a big fat raspberry to the Gropin'Fuehrer on the day after his inauguration, but in the bigger scheme it doesn't matter much.ReplyDelete
Trump knows that he captured the majority of white women's votes, and those are the only women's votes he or his party care about. He knows that march organizers couldn't get out enough people in the right states to win the election, so he can safely discount their message.
Until women (and men) show up to oppose specific bills and actions by Congress, real change is unlikely. To illustrate, it was thanks to Code Pink and 9/11 families pressuring Congress day after day after day that the GOP finally caved and ordered the 9/11 Commission. Without that kind of sustained pressure, the GOP will simply advance its agenda. Sadly, the organizers of the march didn't ask for, or talk about organizing, that sort of sustained action. Until they do, it'll be a joke to talk of resistance.
Thanks, Donald Trump. You Actually Brought Jews and Muslims Together.ReplyDelete
http://forward.com/opinion/360847/thanks-donald-trump-you-actually-brought-jews-and-muslims-together/
That was a joy to behold to see this massive crowd which greatly outnumbered Peeresident Trump's regurgitation day crowd.ReplyDelete
I know we'll have to wait for the alternative facts to get Trump's numbers once they arrive from his alternative universe but I'm celebrating anyway.
Take a well deserved bow ladies, your message will resonate and be carried on for a very long time.
JD