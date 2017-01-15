Sunday, January 15, 2017
The Continuing Adventures of the Con Clown Kellie Trump
As we all know too well, and too painfully, the Con clown Kellie Leitch has been making an absolute fool of herself for what sometimes seems like forever.
With the worst Donald Trump impersonator third-rate drag show act Canada, and possibly the world, has ever seen.
Where Kellie Trump claims that only she can save our Canadian values, while violating every one of them.
And even more outrageously if that's possible, claiming she's against the "elites" when Leitch herself is one of them.
For as Maclean's recently reported, God help anyone who forgets to call her DOCTOR Leitch.
Felix Wong, who served as the Conservative senior political operations officer in Ontario in the 2015 election, remembers getting a phone call from Leitch in the early weeks of the campaign. Leitch, Wong remembers, was irate that her business cards didn’t say “Doctor” before her name. Wong, who was 27 at the time, said the card template didn’t allow for honorifics.
“You’re lying,” Leitch yelled, according to Wong. “This is unacceptable. Even the prime minister [Stephen Harper] introduced me as Dr. Kellie Leitch this morning. I’ve earned all these titles. Do you have these titles after your name? No.” Wong said Leitch then threatened to call Harper if the cards weren’t fixed. (Leitch’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.)
Which it must be said isn't easy, since she mentions it about fifty times in every speech.
But now it seems that having these eight letters before her name "The Hon. Dr" isn't enough to satisfy Kellie Trump.
For at a recent meeting with a group of Con students at McGill University, she escalated her demands...
When one of the students questioned her plan to eliminate the Indian Act without consulting our aboriginal people, she reminded him that she has TWENTY-TWO other letters at the end of her name.
Only to have to revise those numbers down a short while later...
And indeed look like an idiot...
The kind of idiot who would think that her Trump impersonation act would be popular in a country, where most Canadians are deeply worried by what the real Donald Trump might do when he becomes president.
And need to be reminded about him like they need a hole in the head, or a nuclear war...
But then I suppose it's only fitting.
The Cons lost touch with Canadian values a long time ago.
Stephen Harper made the party in his own image, and left it in ruins.
Kellie Trump will complete the demolition process.
And with a little bit of luck, the Cons won't be back for at least a generation...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment