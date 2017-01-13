Samantha Bee On Trump and the Golden Shower Scandal

I hesitate to write another post about Donald Trump's so-called Golden Shower or Peegate scandal, for several good reasons.
One, it's so disgusting once was enough.
Two, it sounds too good to be true.
And three, and most importantly, I don't want to distract attention away from the fascist kleptocracy Trump is preparing to unleash on our neighbours, and the rest of the world.
But how can I ignore that shocking story when it's all over the American networks?
Trevor Noah is taking the piss out of Trump, so to speak. Stephen Colbert did a segment on it the other night where he called it an unfortunate leak, but a golden opportunity.
And now it's Samantha Bee's turn...
As for me, I'm not sure what to think about that shocking story.
As I said on Twitter, I'm conflicted...
Gawd. I know the Golden Shower story could be a hoax, but why do I find it so plausible? https://t.co/bidpP04bTA #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/cJYZU0MlNO— Simon (@montrealsimon) January 13, 2017
But since it's making some of Trump's supporters REALLY upset, including the deplorable Nazis who want him to make America white again...
And it's apparently driving the Angry
It's a conflict I can live with eh?
And besides, if Trump likes to sit on a golden throne...
Why wouldn't he like a golden shower?
And if this fake news or not scandal, will help flush him down the toilet of history.
So much the better...
