Sunday, January 08, 2017
Obama, The Liberal Redneck, And The Trumpanzees
In one of my last posts I thanked Barack Obama for being the best U.S. president I have ever known.
And listed some of his remarkable achievements.
But somehow I forgot to mention one of his most outstanding qualities.
His unique ability to drive Donald Trump and his Trumpanzees absolutely wild.
Or as Trae Crowder aka the Liberal Redneck puts it, his unmatched ability to "piss off shitty white people."
Yes, the good redneck is right.
Barack Obama was a better president than many Americans deserved. He was cool, he was funny, he represented his people and his country well.
And the way he was attacked by Trump and his Trumpanzees, and all the other racists in America, for daring to be the first black president, far exceeded the limits of decency.
So to all those shitty white people, I'd just like to say: this is the moral of the story, or your Bible lesson or whatever.
You demonized a great president for years.
And now the good people of America are going to do the same to your hog leader...
You spent the last eight years trying to delegitimize, degrade, and humiliate a president.
Now it's OUR turn.
And speaking for myself, as a Canadian, who likes his pulled pork on a kaiser eh?
And I'm sure billions of others who fear what that monster could do to our endangered planet.
I think it's going to be both enormously entertaining.
And a real pleasure...
It'll be a real pleasure to see Trump sworn into office soon.ReplyDelete
Liberal Redneck is the epitome of "shitty white people".
Then you wonder why Ezra Levant's Rebel is so popular. Keep pissing off white people (not you Simon, just the media in general), they just get angry and move further and further to the right.
-MC