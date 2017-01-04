Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Kellie Leitch and the Trump Whisperer
Kellie Leitch's third rate Trump impersonator act has always been a freak show. But now it's getting even more bizarre.
Now she's not just dancing with the devil, like she once danced with Chris Alexander at the Cultural Barbarism Ball.
Now she's repeating things Trump says, word for word, like she's a puppet and he's her ventriloquist.
But of course, it's not the devil Donald who is pulling her strings, or whispering in her ear...
It's her sinister campaign manager Nick "Big Nick" Kouvalis.
Who as Now's Enzo Di Matteo reminds us, fell for Trump hard.
During the U.S. election, Kouvalis was busy dispensing advice on Twitter like he was angling for a job with the Trump organization. He was itching to map out a campaign here fashioned on Trump’s, and in Leitch he thinks he’s found the perfect vessel.
And in his enthusiasm to try to recreate the same phenomenon here, has clearly overplayed his hand.
From “Canadian values” to allowing women to carry pepper spray and mace to protect themselves from assault, locking up “agitators and activists” who stand in the way of pipelines or disbanding the CBC, “scattershot” might be the kindest word for the platform he designed for Leitch.
Made his empty vessel look and sound ridiculous...
Or deranged.
And is now threatening to wreck Leitch's campaign by scraping the bottom of the barrel.
Kouvalis is buying up ads for Leitch on Breitbart, the far-right (mostly) fake news outlet headed by Trump chief of staff Stephen Bannon. And actively pursuing the support of the Rebel Media crowd of former Reform MP and former Sun News Network loudmouth Ezra Levant to take his candidate to the promised land.
Kouvalis was blowing smoke up Levant’s ass on Twitter the other day, describing him not once, but twice, as a “true Canadian patriot.”
And further damaging his reputation and hers, if that's possible, with stunts like this one.
Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch’s campaign manager, Nick Kouvalis, admitted Monday night to sharing false information on Twitter, saying he did so to get a rise out of “the left.”
Which tells you all you need to know about Kouvalis, who has been known to spread fake news before.
In the heat of the robocalls scandal (remember?), Kouvalis’s polling firm, Campaign Research, was implicated in dirty tricks in former Montreal Liberal MP Irwin Cotler’s riding, allegedly concocting stories about Cotler retiring.
And of course, tells you all you need to know about Kellie Leitch's judgement...
She sold her slipper or her soul to Big Nick.
And hopefully, with a little bit of luck, when the clock strikes midnight.
They'll both turn into Trumpkin pumpkins together...
