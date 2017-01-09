Monday, January 09, 2017
Keith Olbermann's Message to Donald Trump's Supporters
It would be almost unbelievable, if it wasn't happening in Trumpland where madness has replaced reason.
U.S. intelligence officials have informed Donald Trump that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to help him win, but he's just shrugging it off. Or blaming the Democrats.
And to make matters even worse, many of his supporters feel the same way he does.
And are asking the same question: What's the big deal?
“From the parts of the report I’ve seen,” said Rob Maness, a retired Air Force colonel who twice ran for Senate here as Tea Party favorite, “it seems silly.”
Of the comments he had seen from fellow Trump supporters on Facebook and in emails, he added, “90 percent of them are like, ‘What’s the big deal?’”
“I don’t believe it,” Mr. Yates, 78, said flatly of the intelligence report. He was standing in the yard under his “Make America Great Again” flag, which he bought at a gun show several months ago. “Why would Putin even want Trump?”
But while that last question makes me question my own sanity, and think of Trump supporters this way...
Or just say that it takes one to follow one...
It is more complex than that, not all Trump supporters are that piggy or THAT ignorant. But their blind loyalty is disturbing.
And if you thought that's scary, what's happening in rural America is even more terrifying.
They are conservative, believe in hard work, family, the military and cops, and they know that abortion and socialism are evil, that Jesus Christ is our savior, and that Donald J. Trump will be good for America.
They are part of a growing movement in rural America that immerses many young people in a culture — not just conservative news outlets but also home and church environments — that emphasizes contemporary conservative values. It views liberals as loathsome, misinformed and weak, even dangerous.
For it suggests that not only do many of Trump supporters hate progressives with a passion. They think they are better than us:
“The difference between Republicans and Democrats is that Republicans believe people are fundamentally bad, while Democrats see people as fundamentally good,” said Mr. Watts, who was in the area to campaign for Senator Rand Paul. “We are born bad,” he said and added that children did not need to be taught to behave badly — they are born knowing how to do that.
“We teach them how to be good,” he said. “We become good by being reborn — born again.”
And how you bridge a cultural gap like that one I have no idea.
But progressives will have to try to bridge that gap if they hope to win over some of Trump's supporters. They will have to try to convince them that they have been conned by a madman.
And they will have to try to reach out to them as Keith Olbermann tries to do here in his latest video...
Will that reasoned approach work? I have no idea.
But I do know this: unless reason prevails over madness. The planet will burn.
And so will Trump's America...
