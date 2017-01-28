How Canadians Can Help Defeat the Monster Donald Trump

I've been trying to ignore the monster in the window. I close my eyes and try to pretend it's just a nightmare. I crank up the music in my ears to try to drown out his mad bigoted voice.
For even though I'm a Canadian I feel the same way these Americans do.
But who can ignore the horror of Donald Trump?
Who can ignore all his lies or his bestial nature?
President Trump on Friday closed the nation’s borders to refugees from around the world, ordering that families fleeing the slaughter in Syria be indefinitely blocked from entering the United States, and temporarily suspending immigration from several predominantly Muslim countries.
What kind of a monster would block Syrian refugees like this one indefinitely?
What beast would issue that bigoted proclamation on International Holocaust Remembrance Day?
My name is Joachim Hirsch. The US turned me away at the border in 1939. I was murdered in Auschwitz pic.twitter.com/pfvJtMpIps— St. Louis Manifest (@Stl_Manifest) January 27, 2017
So that history can repeat itself.
Even as he threatens to lead us all to another kind of holocaust.
China is stepping up preparedness for a possible military conflict with the US as the Donald Trump presidency has increased the risk of hostilities breaking out, state media and military observers said.
You know, it's easy at a time like this one to become despondent, or buckle under the weight of all that madness.
But the good news is that even if we are Canadians, we don't have to look on helplessly as Trump sets the world on fire.
For when he tries to muzzle scientists to cripple the war on climate change...
We who know all about that, can offer our support and our solidarity.
Canadian scientists – who were muzzled for nearly a decade by the country’s previous Conservative government – have been making contact with their counterparts in the US to offer their support and solidarity amid mounting fears that Donald Trump’s presidency will seek to suppress climate science.
When he declares war on women we can help limit the damage.
Canada will increase its funding to international organizations that provide abortion-related services after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking American funding for those services.
We can stand up to Trump by just standing up for our Canadian values...
And we can support the resistance that is rising all over America...
For it will be beautiful.
And it will be angry.
Across the government, an unprecedented digital insurrection is taking shape.
In response to Trump’s hiring freeze for federal agencies and a communications blackout, some official social media accounts have tweeted out messages decidedly at odds with his agenda and leaks are flowing into newsrooms from across the federal government.
And although Donald Trump may not know it yet.
The anger he has unleashed will be the force that will destroy him...
