Sunday, January 08, 2017
Ezra Levant, Kellie Leitch, and the Rebel's Fake News Problem
As you know, the time I checked to see what Ezra Levant was up to, he was blushing with pride after being called a "true Canadian patriot" by Nick Kouvalis, Kellie Leitch's campaign manager.
And of course furiously begging for money, as he does every day of the year, after losing a costly appeal.
Well now it seems Levant is going to have to do even more begging.
After shooting himself in the foot. Again.
Ezra Levant is to Canadian political dialogue what The Iron Sheik and Abdullah the Butcher once were to big-time wrestling. A cartoon figure. A hateful blowhard.
He's a self-styled troublemaker who always seems to find himself in trouble. The latest: He's being sued for libel by an organization called Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME). It runs campaigns encouraging the boycotting of goods from Israel to protest that state's treatment of Palestinians.
Levant used his blog on Rebel Media to compare the group to Nazis and said it was abusing its charitable status to spread anti-Semitic propaganda.
And once again looking like idiot...
Aside from the damaging opinion -- which Levant can probably try to defend by saying it's freedom of expression -- he overplayed his hand and made statements of fact about the group that he cannot possibly justify.
Why? Well, for starters, because CJPME is not and never has been a charity.
A loser who can't even get his facts straight.
But then why should we be surprised? When his ratty Rebel can't get its facts right either.
Publishing a Breitbart story to try to whip up anti-Muslim sentiment.
A mob of a thousand people yelling "Allah hu Akbar" set Germany's oldest church on fire on New Years Eve.
Only to have it exposed as yet another example of fake news.
After the report by the US site was widely shared on social media, the city’s police clarified that no “extraordinary or spectacular” incidents had marred the festivities.
The local newspaper said Breitbart had combined and exaggerated unconnected incidents to create a picture of chaos and of foreigners promoting terrorism.
Stray fireworks did start a small blaze, but only on netting covering scaffolding on the church and it was put out after about 12 minutes, the paper reported. The roof was not on fire and the church is not Germany’s oldest.
And tell us once again all we need to know about the Rebel.
And all we need to know about Levant...
He can't help himself, much like The Iron Sheik always kept going back to the eye gouge.
That's one reason Ezra Levant's career as a commentator has cratered from national television star to tabloid columnist to low-rent self-published blogger.
How long must we wait for proper hate laws in this country to rein in those who would poison it?
How long will Kellie Leitch keep buying ads in the racist Rebel?
Like that latest one this morning.
How long must we wait for our useless MSM to ask her whether she shares Levant's views?
How long will it be before they all go down together?
