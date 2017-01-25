Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Donald Trump's Scary Twilight Show
As you know, I can't help feeling like I'm trapped in a surrealistic nightmare, or a scary episode of the Twilight Zone.
Where the deranged demagogue Donald Trump is the president of the United States, is demolishing its government, department by department.
And threatening to lead the world to economic disaster, and even nuclear war.
But while while this episode does reflect how I feel about the horror of the situation.
I'm not sure it reflects the true horror of Trump.
Not when I read that some of his own aides are calling him a monstrous baby.
The president is a 70-year-old child whose TV time must be closely monitored — because any news story that upsets his ego will trigger a temper tantrum followed by irrational demands that his indulgent, overwhelmed guardians will be helpless to refuse.
On Sunday, one of the president’s confidantes told Politico that his staffers have to “control information that may infuriate him,” a task made difficult by the fact that the leader of the free world “gets bored and likes to watch TV.”
One so easily angered by news reports that his inauguration wasn't as big Obama's, he would send his hapless stooge Sean Spicer out to lie like a thief...
And publicly humiliate himself.
Only to complain later that Spicer didn't lie furiously enough.
After forcing Spicer to baldly lie to the White House press corps about the size of his inauguration crowd, the president fumed that his press secretary’s performance was “not forceful enough.” According to Axios, Trump was also incensed by Spicer’s poor taste in suits, and is already considering treating the former RNC staffer to his signature catchphrase.
And is apparently already getting ready to fire him, after only a few days on the job.
Which makes Trump appear more like a nasty maniacal child, with the power to bully and kill.
Like the one in this Twilight Zone episode...
A monstrous man child that nobody can control, for all are too afraid of him.
And that should terrify everyone now that Trump has his finger on the nuclear button.
How on earth did we get to this nightmare place?
Rise up wherever you are....
And demand that Donald Trump be removed from office before he kills us all...
