Donald Trump's Other Big Russian Problem

It was Donald Trump's first press conference in six months, and it was all that I expected it to be and more.
There were more flags than I could count, he brought a bunch of paid staffers to act as cheerleaders.
He lied like a thief, admitted the Russians may have hacked the Democrats. But so what?
And the way he called the U.S. intelligence services "Nazis" or treated a CNN reporter when he tried to ask a question, had to be seen to be believed.
But the good news is that while Trump declared the press conference to be a huge or yuuuuge success.
And his supporters celebrated the way he treated that CNN reporter...
LOL: This is President-elect Trump to CNN's @acosta earlier today at the #TrumpPressConference. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XeF5vmVgR3— Asa J 🇺🇸 (@asamjulian) January 12, 2017
It really was a train wreck.
If the potentially explosive story embroiling him weren’t so salacious, you might say this is a case of the emperor’s new clothes. Instead, it’s safe to say the Trump presidency is already in shambles. And it has yet to reach its official start.
His reaction to the Russian hacking scandal bordered on treason.
Without any sense of shame or patriotism, the president-elect celebrated the Russian hacking of the DNC and all those leaked emails. He even bragged about his closeness to the Russian president before claiming – somehow – that Hillary Clinton was the real poodle.
And couldn't be more farcical...
His deranged performance did him no favours.
If this is Trump’s playbook for crisis management, his political opponents should sit back and enjoy the show. Like a dog that returns to his vomit, this president-elect just can’t help himself. Let the follies begin.
Only made him look like a clown.
And the really good news is that if he thinks he can cavalierly dismiss the report by a former MI 6 agent claiming that he engaged in sexually depraved behaviour with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room, he's wrong.
Because as the BBC's Paul Wood writes, there's more than one source for those allegations.
The former MI6 agent is not the only source for the claim about Russian kompromat on the president-elect. Back in August, a retired spy told me he had been informed of its existence by "the head of an East European intelligence agency".
Later, I used an intermediary to pass some questions to active duty CIA officers dealing with the case file - they would not speak to me directly. I got a message back that there was "more than one tape", "audio and video", on "more than one date", in "more than one place" - in the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow and also in St Petersburg - and that the material was "of a sexual nature".
And then there's Trump's other big Russian problem. The question of whether Russian money helped finance his campaign.
Last April, the CIA director was shown intelligence that worried him. It was - allegedly - a tape recording of a conversation about money from the Kremlin going into the US presidential campaign.
Which is now being investigated by the secret U.S. intelligence court known as FISA, that has obtained permission to intercept the electronic records of two Russian banks.
Neither Mr Trump nor his associates are named in the Fisa order, which would only cover foreign citizens or foreign entities - in this case the Russian banks. But ultimately, the investigation is looking for transfers of money from Russia to the United States, each one, if proved, a felony offence.
A lawyer- outside the Department of Justice but familiar with the case - told me that three of Mr Trump's associates were the subject of the inquiry. "But it's clear this is about Trump," he said.
And should that investigation bear fruit, it alone would be enough to have Trump impeached.
And with a little bit of luck send him to the place he belongs...
He should be trying to bring Americans together, but he just can't help himself.
He's only making more enemies.
And sooner or later one of them will bring him down...
