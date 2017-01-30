Monday, January 30, 2017
Donald Trump and the Wild Child in the White House
He has unleashed chaos all over the world with his insane travel ban. He is triggering massive protests all over his country.
Tens of thousands of people rallied in U.S. cities and at airports on Sunday to voice outrage over President Donald Trump's executive order restricting entry into the country for travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
He is acting like a man suffering from senile dementia, even though he claims to feel like he's thirty-nine not seventy.
But the truth could be even scarier than that.
For as Maureen Dowd writes, Trump is acting like a wild child in the White House.
So now we’re getting the crazy straight up. The Doomsday Clock is ticking faster, the resistance is growing, and teetotaler Donald Trump already seems drunk with power.
It took us years to find out that Richard Nixon was swilling Scotch, eating dog biscuits, talking to the White House portraits and blowing up the Vietnam peace talks in 1968 to help his election bid.
But with President Trump, it’s all right out there — the tantrums, the delusions, the deceptions, the self-doubts and overcompensation. If the last president was too above the fray, this one is the fray. We’ve gone from no drama to all drama, a high ethical standard to no ethical standard.
It is indeed stunning to see how quickly it went weird.
To Trump biographer Tim O’Brien, the new president conjured the image of “a guy on a pogo stick in the Rose Garden bouncing around with a TV remote control in his hand trying to decide what to respond to in the next 30 seconds on Twitter.”
And what makes all this even scarier, is that Trump just took power away from his top generals and gave it to his grubby uber right-wing consiglieri Steve Bannon.
President Donald Trump is reshuffling the US National Security Council (NSC), downgrading the military chiefs of staff and giving a regular seat to his chief strategist Steve Bannon.
Mr Bannon, formerly the head of the populist right-wing, Breitbart News website, will join high-level discussions about national security.
Who in addition to being a bigot and a misogynist, who wants to muzzle the media.
Is also as crazy as they come, and a man who wants to destroy everything.
“I’m a Leninist,” Bannon proudly proclaimed.
Shocked, I asked him what he meant.
“Lenin, he answered, wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.”
Which explains why Trump has appointed so many members to his cabinet, who once vowed to destroy the departments they will now head...
And while that's scary enough, what's really terrifying is that by removing the military chiefs of staff from national security meetings, Trump is eliminating the last people who might hope to restrain him.
And replacing them with Bannon who will only encourage the wild child in the White House....
Even if that means leading us all to total destruction...
And the good news?
Trump's popularity is plunging.
While the protests against him just keep getting bigger and bigger...
So it won't be long before his regime starts coming apart at the seams.
Steve Bannon will be removed by the Republicans, or the military.
And the crazy baby Trump will end up in the pen where he belongs...
The Koch brothers are already speaking about a backlash to the new regime leading to electoral blowouts in 2018 and 2020. The Republican coven over the weekend was none too optomistic either. Trump may have destroyed his own Supreme Court nominee. In Europe, the Dutch have opposed The abortion debacle , May is losing credibility and Sturgis is mow the sane one. Next Merkel will start looking better and better.ReplyDelete
hi rumleyfips...I am hopeful that Trump's first week in office will convince at least a few Republicans that they have made a terrible mistake. There are as you point out some positive signs. But then I just saw a copy of a Congressional motion to authorize Trump to declare war on Iran, so I'm forced to temper my optimism...Delete
Another of your signature "throw my political opponent in jail" posts. I must admit I giggled a little bit.ReplyDelete
-MC
hi MC...well I'm glad I have you a giggle. But that's not a jail that's a play pen. And while you might find the chaotic situation in the U.S. funny. I will never stop believing that jail is where Trump and his corrupt gang belong...Delete
Did I miss something or did they actually confirm this despicable person? Steve Bannon has absolutely no business being in such a position.ReplyDelete
It's only week 2 of this regime and I'm ready to head for the hills Simon. If any of those republicans have any sanity remaining they will deem Trump as mentally unfit as the story below does, and replace him with Pence before it's too late.
http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/donald-trump-mental-illness-narcisissm-us-president-psychologists-inauguration-crowd-size-paranoia-a7552661.html
JD
hi JD...I am also tempted to head for the hills or the highlands myself. I simply can't believe what I'm seeing. I knew Trump and his Trumpanzees would make a lousy government, but it's even worse than I imagined. And while I wish that somebody would declare him too mentally ill to be president. I fear it really is going to be like the story of the Emperor with no clothes. Everybody knows he's crazy, but nobody dares says it....Delete
Mad Dog Mattis is already going rogue. Expect a military coup.ReplyDelete
hi anon...I've never supported a coup against any elected government. But I think in Trump's case I will make an exception. I'm sure his decision to boot the military chiefs out of his national security meetings won't please Mattis, so if he must be our saviour so be it...Delete
The speed with which he has propagated the weirdness is astounding. As the song goes "Like a hard luck ace he doesn't have any time to waste". Although only speculation, it is likely the generals are gone because he doesn't want any leaks before launching his Yuuggge attack on the Islamic terrorists. Similar to the Bush "shock and awe" campaign only much Yuugger and more stupid. Its seems war is the only option he has to cement in his authority otherwise tax forms, conflicts of interests,legal action, public opinion will bring him down. Hope I am wrong perhaps he just excels at mindless political weirdness.ReplyDelete
RT
Hi RT....I'm afraid you may be right. As I told a commenter above I've just seen a draft of a Congressional motion to give Trump the authorization to declare war on Iran. And while it may just be the work of one of Netanyahu's faithful stooges, I don't find it an encouraging sign. For I'm pretty sure that Trump would love a war, if only to distract people from the royal mess he's making of America....Delete
The puck may have already been dropped for the second period. Charles Koch has already signalled to his people. The junior wingnut welfare bums who practice within the networks may be given some examples of what happens when their ambition leads them into projects with potential outcomes contrary to the expectations of their career funders. Of course, at least one of the propagandists that Trump has elevated to policy rationalization will be excused; she was just doing her job. Bannon is another story. He could be the perfect object lesson for the youngsters or he could be too big for any of that.ReplyDelete
Who will save America? Who will come to the rescue and pretend to clean up the turds that their own dogs left on the sidewalk during the long period of amnesia while America drooled transfixed, first by Lifestyles and Reagan's soothing assurances, and then by the backstabbing and butt-kissing of Survivor and The Apprentice? Maybe Trump Nation has already decided that it's all too late.
hi John.... I honestly don't know who is going to save America, at least not for four long years. And as you suggest, it may at this point be beyond saving. But we better hope that somebody can at least restrain Trump, or we ourselves may not survive him....Delete