Donald Trump and the Maniac Twitler

They don't call Donald Trump Twitler for nothing eh? And yesterday the deranged demagogue's tiny fingers were busy trying to live up to that reputation.
By first pecking out this proclamation.
In the manner of Big Brother.
Before proceeding to ignore his own advice, and attack Saturday Night Live...
For daring to mock him...
President-elect Donald Trump only wants to talk about what is really important in this country. #SNL pic.twitter.com/1rSIJydIIJ— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2017
Or suggest that Vladimir Putin is blackmailing him...
Only to reinforce that impression by attacking the head of the CIA, John Brennan, and accusing him of spreading "fake news."
After Brennan had blasted Trump for accusing the intelligence community of acting like Nazis.
While the Chinese try to warn him that threatening their One China policy would be playing with fire.
And the Europeans are in a panic over his casual claim that NATO and the European Union should be dismantled.
In comments that are likely to create fresh tensions with the United States’ closest European allies, President-elect Donald J. Trump described NATO as “obsolete” in an interview published on Sunday and said other European nations would probably follow Britain’s lead by leaving the European Union.
And as if all of that wasn't wild and crazy and deeply disturbing enough, then there's the question of the inauguration, which Trump was hoping would be the most glittering inauguration ever.
But is apparently infuriated by his inability to book any first class artists to perform at his inauguration balls.
Something that was also mocked by Trump's nemesis Alec Baldwin.
Trump on his inauguration line-up. #SNL pic.twitter.com/5vrij0OUUd— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2017
With good reason.
Because if Three Doors Down is the biggest act Trump and his trumpanzees could book, their glittering inauguration is going to look like Free Beer Night at the Star Wars Cantina.
For this is their biggest hit Kryptonite.
And yes it is enough to kill even Superman.
Although the amazing thing is that the video's main character looks to me at least, a lot like Donald Trump...
Which when I think about it some more, is also pretty disturbing.
And yes I think this Scottish paper is right to describe the inauguration as a Twilight Zone reboot.
The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president. It sounds far-fetched, and it is, but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible.
Today’s feature-length opener concentrates on the gaudy inauguration of President Trump, and the stirrings of protest and despair surrounding the ceremony, while pundits speculate gravely on what lies ahead. It’s a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we’re not careful.
For the very idea that Donald Trump is going to be the President of the United States, when he is clearly mentally unbalanced, does seem to me like something out of the Twilight Zone...
Where will that madman lead us?
And will we survive him?
Support The Resistance. Help our neighbours impeach the maniac Twitler.
Before he kills us all...
No comments:
Post a Comment