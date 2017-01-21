Saturday, January 21, 2017
Donald Trump and the Inauguration From Hell
It was Donald Trump's big chance to act like a real president, reach out to his defeated opponents, and try to bring his divided nation together.
But he just couldn't do it. He blew it.
Instead of trying to embrace the Americans who didn't vote for him, he clenched his tiny fingers together and gave them the fist.
With a speech that couldn't be darker, or more divisive, or more deranged.
“The American carnage stops right here, right now,” he said. “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first. America first.”
A speech that couldn't have received worse reviews...
One that suggested that America is now at war with the whole world...
And that only he can stop the "carnage" and return power to the people.
Even though Trump now runs a kleptocracy of billionaires, generals, and religious fanatics.
And the first thing he did after he moved into the Oval Office was replace the drapes with gold ones.
And to make matters even worse, as Paul Krugman points out, Trump isn't just corrupt and crazy, he's incompetent.
It was obvious to anyone paying attention that the incoming administration would be blatantly corrupt. But would it at least be efficient in its corruption? Many Trump voters certainly thought they were choosing a smart businessman who would get things done.
But it’s not happening. Mr. Trump hasn’t pivoted, matured, whatever term you prefer. He’s still the insecure, short-attention-span egomaniac he always was. Worse, he is surrounding himself with people who share many of his flaws — perhaps because they’re the sort of people with whom he is comfortable.
This isn’t a team that will compensate for the commander in chief’s weaknesses; on the contrary, it’s a team that will amplify them.
And the good news? That amplified incompetence will be the end of Trump.
Many of the stands along the parade route were empty yesterday...
Polls suggest that as many as 30 per cent of his supporters have deserted him in the short time since the election.
As more realize they've been conned, more will follow.
And while Trump claims he has built a movement "like none ever seen in the world."
What he is really building is the greatest resistance movement the U.S. has ever known.
Today more than 200,000 people are expected to join the Women's March on Washington...
The protests will only get bigger and louder with every day that Trump and his kakistocracy remain in power...
Moves to impeach him are already underway.
A website with the aim of impeaching the new President of the United States has launched at the same time as the White House website takes down information on LGBT people, climate change and posts inaccurate statistics about rising crime.
And in the meantime, here are seven ways to Trump-proof your life...
Yup, don't panic, organize.
The bigot bully may look like a big fish now.
But soon he'll look like dinner...
Trump twitted a picture of himself in front of Islamic tilework ( Mosque a Lago ? ) but the speech was Bannonish. The insecurity and anger he displayed shows how much he has been hurt by a girl beating him by 3% , the leak leaks, drawing 1/3 the crowds that Obama did and the fact that mere women dare criticize him. Today's massive protests must be eating away at both his soul and his stomach liner.ReplyDelete
hi Rumleyfips...yes you're right. Bannon has been keeping a very low profile, but he almost certainly wrote Trump's speech. It was that crazy and inflammatory. And yes, the U.S. has a man child as president....Delete
I'm not sure what was more bizarre, Donnie Demento's moving(as in bowels) speech, or Kellyanne Conway looking like she just auditioned for a part in Hamilton.ReplyDelete
If the Oaf of Office thinks he can dictate to the rest of the world that any trading will be done to the US's advantage he better think again. Now is the time for world leaders to unite against him and his deluded form of protectionism. Fight fire with fire.
Should he slap us with unfair tariffs and border taxes I hope JT retaliates in kind. It may get tough but we will survive until he's impeached or booted out in 2020. Then, America will be great again.
JD
hi JD...yes Conway's revolutionary uniform was something to behold, and since it cost about $4,000 couldn't have been more absurd. Those trumpanzees can't tell the difference between revolutionaries and reactionaries. But yes the orange oaf must be deluded if he thinks he can bully the rest of the world into surrendering to his outrageous demands. I don't envy Justin Trudeau, but I'm pretty sure he'll still be prime minister long after Trump is just a bad memory...Delete
I am crying looking at the protests today. So beautiful, I attended the one in my town. I am now ready to fight Nazis for it is in my blood.ReplyDelete
hi anon...yes, weren't those protests amazing and beautiful. And what a slap in the face of the misogynist oaf. I love my sisters and I absolutely MUST get one of the pussy hats... ;)Delete
Absolutely love the poster: Don't panic, organise !ReplyDelete
hi anon...I'm glad you like that poster, and isn't it so true? When progressives unite nothing can defeat us....Delete
The protests are going to die down soon. What a bunch of crybaby whiners. Protest all you want, Trump has all the power and authority in the world now and will govern as he sees fit.ReplyDelete
And just for the record Simon, I know you're going to tell me that the protests will keep going and he will be impeached eventually. Well guess what, you were wrong about Brexit, you were wrong about Trump winning the Republican nomination, and you were wrong about him losing to Clinton. 3 strikes, you're out.
-MC
If you're going to use baseball as an analogy then I'd say you were out a long time ago.Delete
JD
hi MC...now, now, don't be a sore winner. That's not whining, that's democracy in action. And for your man Trump the writing on the wall. And yes I do believe that Trump will be eventually impeached. And although I did underestimate the power of bigotry, when I look at the state of Brexit Britain and Trump's America, I was right about the consequences, and I'm afraid that will eventually lead to the greatest progressive victory the world has ever seen...Delete
I enjoyed his speech it was so reality TV cribbed from DC comics, scripted but still real. I see myself as a progressive but Trump is calling BS on the illusions of the left. Things are fucking falling apart. Thats not a right or left truth just a fact. There is carnage in the streets of America, rehtoric cant hid that. Globaliziation is a huge Trojan horse ridden by the masters of the universe. I do not expect Trump to fix things, I expect him to work 24 seven to make himself and his richer. However just like Harper he will leave the world ready for real change.ReplyDelete
hi Steve...I can't believe that you would approve of a presidential speech that was cribbed from DC comics. But I think uou are right about some things. I too believe that Trump could well be the detonator, that shakes up his country so much, it may well set the table for a truly progressive revolution. But first we have to survive him...Delete