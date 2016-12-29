Thursday, December 29, 2016
Hyde Trump and the Return of the Bernie Revolution
In my last post I wondered whether Donald Trump was mentally fit to be president, and how long we had to live before one of his tweets started World War III ?
So Trump's Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde act yesterday was definitely NOT reassuring.
President-elect Donald Trump’s transition into the White House is going “very, very smoothly,” he said Wednesday afternoon, hours after complaining on Twitter that President Barack Obama’s “roadblocks” had made for a rough changeover of power.
For surely a man prone to such wild mood swings should not be allowed anywhere near the nuclear button.
But despite that ominous outlook, there is some good news.
Bernie is back.
And so is the Bernie Revolution.
“Right now we are fighting for the chair of the DNC and it is truly emblematic of the division within the Democrats,” said RoseAnn DeMoro, executive director of the National Nurses United, which endorsed Sanders during the primary. “If the Democratic party rejects the Sanders base, it will be at their extreme peril.”
They're fighting the Democratic establishment for control of the party, and working to empower young Americans.
“We need younger voters to get engaged and to lead, and not just in political office. We need young shop stewards and young activists, too,” said Larry Cohen, the former president of the Communications Workers of America and the head of Our Revolution. “We older people need to move over and encourage these young people to rise up. That’s where the energy is. That’s where our future is.”
And they will soon be joined by many disenchanted Trump supporters, after they finally realize he's sold them out to his billionaire friends...
Finally realize that if you're a poor Trumpling, as opposed to a rich one, life in Trumpville will be a nightmare.
And join Our Revolution.
So although the times have never looked gloomier.
And Hyde Trump never more monstrous, or crazier...
Out of the darkness of Trumpland will come a blinding light.
And a movement that will destroy him...
