Donald Trump and the Great Russian Conspiracy

We already knew that a small legion of Russian hackers had intervened in the U.S. election, hacking e-mails, and spreading fake news stories.
And we knew that Vladimir Putin would not be displeased to see the U.S. descend into chaos.
Which is what most experts believe the Russians were trying to do.
But if this new report is true, their motives were far more sinister.
And a lot scarier.
American intelligence agencies have concluded with “high confidence” that Russia acted covertly in the latter stages of the presidential campaign to harm Hillary Clinton’s chances and promote Donald J. Trump, according to senior administration officials.
They based that conclusion, in part, on another finding — which they say was also reached with high confidence — that the Russians hacked the Republican National Committee’s computer systems in addition to their attacks on Democratic organizations, but did not release whatever information they gleaned from the Republican networks.
For it could mean that the Russians were trying to get Donald Trump elected, and by so doing directly interfering in the result of a U.S. election.
And while the Trump transition team was quick to deny the allegations:
And so were his fanatical supporters...
The shadow of a doubt must now hang over over Trump.
As well as over Rex Tlllerson, the CEO of Exxon Mobil, who is the latest entry in The Apprentice-like competition to become Secretary of State.
Rex W. Tillerson, the president and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, has emerged as President-elect Donald J. Trump’s top choice to become secretary of state, according to a person with direct knowledge of the search process.
And who like so many in Trump's inner circle, has very close ties to Russia...
Mr. Tillerson has worked to strengthen Exxon Mobil’s ties with Russia. The company has various joint ventures with the oil giant Rosneft around Russia, and has contributed to social programs in education and health. In 2012, the Russian government awarded Mr. Tillerson the country’s Order of Friendship decoration.
And let's not forget the boys from Goldman Sachs, who Trump once attacked...
But now can't appoint enough of them to his cabinet, even if that means betraying his own supporters.
Because as we all know, those Goldman boys are capable of ANYTHING.
But here's the most disturbing question that nobody seems to be asking: if the Russians are hacking everybody, what might they have on Donald Trump?
Why won't he release his taxes?
What happened when Trump spent three nights in a Moscow hotel at the Miss Universe pageant three years ago?
Could there be a compromising e-mail, or an embarrassing tape somewhere?
Because if the Russians do have something on Trump, he would be Putin's puppet...
Which would of course make him unfit to be president, and could even lead the military some day to disobey his orders.
And if that isn't scary enough, now watch this tape of a rally in Iowa that Trump released last night.
Where he talks for about 45 seconds, and then spends more than a minute soaking up the adulation as only a narcissist can...
And then ask yourself, could a man who is so clearly in love with himself, and could betray his own supporters so crassly, also betray his country?
Is it just a bromance?
Or is it treason?
Who knows? But the risk is just too great.
If the Russians helped elect Trump, he could be their tool.
So he must be impeached....
Like the saying "what goes around comes around", its absolutely ironic that a foreign power helped bring "regime change" to Emerica. They tried the same trick on Putin in Feb 2015 but it ended badly when the opposition leader was assassinated near the Kremlin by "terrorists". Suddenly the loud anti Putin hype died and turned to Putin conspiracy theories but the regime change hype aimed at the Russian people was gone. Where to from here ... divide up the rest of the world and pivot towards china or continue to try and beat Russia into submission before the pivot?ReplyDelete
hi RT...let's not beat anyone into submission. I have no time for superpower games when we should all be working together to save the planet. And needless to say I have no idea what is true and what isn't. But as I said in my post, I am worried that the Russians might have something on Drumph, because that would not be helpful.Delete
So we really need to know what evidence the CIA has to make those allegations. And needless to say if we can smear Trump as a Russian agent or a Putin puppet, I would be delighted... ;)
He must be impeached? Ya ok. Let me know how that works out for you.ReplyDelete
hi anon...well of course Trump will be impeached sooner or later. He's left too many land mines scattered around, for him not to step on one. I'm just trying to encourage people to start thinking impeachment, so it isn't too much of a shock to his faithful supporters... ;)Delete
Here is an article that compares freedom of the press in the United States to that of other nations around the world:ReplyDelete
According to this analysis, press freedom in America is largely an illusion.
hi political junkie....thanks for the link, but I've noticed the same thing in our country, where our Con media dances to the tune of its corporate masters, and is out of touch with its own people. And now that the MSM is so dilapidated, they are even more likely to serve the interests of the rich and the powerful, who can dangle in front of them the ad money they need to survive....Delete
Sorry but I have to agree with the Trump supporters, much as it pains me to admit those idiots and nutcases can be right occasionally. “These are the same people who said that Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction”.ReplyDelete
These are also the people who spent 40 or 50 years trying, with stunning incompetency, to assassinate a foreign head of state. You may have noticed Fidel Castro died peacefully at a very old age.
The Americans are going through one of their periodic, paranoiac attacks and PUTIN. RUSSIA, PUTIN, RUSSIA, is the scapegoat. Earlier it was the Sandinistas who were a dire threat to the USA. Before that it was Castro and Communist Cuba, long before that it was the threat of a German invasion before the First World War…. Next year it may the Duchy of Grand Fenwick.
The shadow of a doubt must now hang over over Trump.
Well it does if you really believe what the CIA tells you (see WMP above.) and the idiots in the mainstream media who parrot this line because they have forgotten how to do investigative journalism or in the case of something like Fox just tell any lie that comes mind. It's cheaper than actually paying correspondents.
we knew that Vladimir Putin would not be displeased to see the U.S. descend into chaos.
We do? I find it unlikely to say the least. I suspect the last thing that Putin or any other rational world leader wants is for the world's most heavily armed country to descend into even more chaos and irrationality than we are already seeing.
Reduced in world power and prestige certainly, but then most of the rest of the world would like that, too. Chaos is another thing. Given the high idiot/fanatic/mad fool/ per hectare ratio in the USA, the prospect of the country descending into chaos is terrifying.
The USA is dangerous enough as it is, one does not want to see it torn apart and run by a bunch of warlords and gangs.
So far, Trump is proving to be an even worse candidate for the presidency than I had thought possible and I had very low expectations. Getting rid of him is fine with me, just don't use fake news stories and completely ridiculous accusations to do it. Trump has more than enough egregious faults to justify getting rid of him as president but “the Russian are coming , the Russians are coming” case would be up there with the Salem witch trails as a model of justice.
BTW, it is much easier to show a set of behaviours that show that George W. Bush was an Al Quaeda agent whom Osama bin suborned.
hi jrkrideau...you don't have to apologize ever for not agreeing with me, but don't blame me either. I am just the messenger. I have no idea in this post-truth world who is telling the truth or not. Far be it for me to defend the CIA after its horrible past. And neither do I want the Americans to threaten the territorial integrity of the Duchy of Grand Fenwick, of which I am an honorary citizen. However I can see Putin favouring Trump over Clinton, and what I would like to see is the CIA present the evidence it claims it has to back up those allegations. And as I told JD, I'm not embarrassed to admit that I would be willing to use ANYTHING to smear Trump like he smeared Obama...Delete
Who you gonna trust, the CIA, Trump or common sense? The Russkies had as much effect on the US election as I did.ReplyDelete