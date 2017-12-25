What Christmas Means To Me. Again.

It's Christmas Day in Canada. Where I live and where I'm going everything is covered with a blanket of fresh snow, as it should be in the Great White North.
And for me it's a day to give thanks for living in a country so peaceful and so beautiful.
A day to try to forget all the ugly Cons of the world, like Andrew Scheer or this depraved maniac.
People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017
And a day when I rerun a post I wrote years ago to try to explain what Christmas means to me.
I was going to write something different this year, but then I realized I had said all I wanted to say.
So with a few little changes here we go again.
It's Christmas Day, and although I'm an atheist, and I believe that our beautiful planet is our heaven and our hell. And that it's up to us to decide what world we want to live in.
Not up to some invisible deity, or some bloodthirsty Godzilla.
And although I hate the shopping and the greed, and although I know it can be a sad and lonely time for many...
The homeless and those who live alone, and don't have families or friends, and are lonely, or are sick and in hospital.
Or can't go home...
Like the thousands of LGBT kids thrown out of their homes by their own parents.
And although I'm only too aware that so many of the problems on earth are caused by ugly religion.
I was raised in the Christian tradition, I believe in the earthly message of Jesus the revolutionary, I share the vision of those fighting for a kinder, gentler, more just world.
So I do love this time of the year.
The lights, the food, the warm feelings, the random acts of kindness, because that is how I imagine the world I want to live in would be like all year round.
The one I know I will never live in, until the bestial Cons who infest this planet are defeated, and the humble inherit the earth...
For that is the only way to save them, ourselves, and the precious planet we live on.
And then there is the music of this season.
And all the songs I used to sing when I was a budding juvenile delinquent dressed up as an angel.
You know, the angel with a black eye, in a choir like this one...
The words never did, and still don't mean much to me. But isn't the sound of gentle humanity GLORIOUS?
Imagine what a beautiful world we could build, if more boys were raised to be strong and gentle, not brutish and violent. And women were treated as equals instead of second class citizens.
A world where racism and religious bigotry are finally buried in the garbage can of history.
Hunger and war are banished...
Felipe Dana/Associated Press
And there really is peace on earth.
From me and my wonderful companion Sébastien, who makes me believe in his strong but quiet way that we can build that earthly paradise, if we fight for it hard enough.
The one who keeps me from flying into walls in my burning desire to go after the Cons and the bullies of this world.
And to to all my readers who support me so much, who have kept me company for so many years, and who I love so much.
Merry Christmas, Joyeux Noël, Happy Holidays everybody !!!!
No comments:
Post a Comment