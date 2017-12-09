The Sheer Desperation of Andrew Scheer

Andrew Scheer isn't smiling as much as he used to these days, as he tries one thing after the other to make himself more popular.
And destroy Justin Trudeau.
But even with the help of his Mini-Me, Hamish Marshall from The Rebel, it's all going horribly wrong.
After months of attacking the decent Bill Morneau as only a religious fanatic could, and getting nowhere, he's now under attack himself.
With Chantale Hébert accusing him and his Cons of being bullies.
Over the nine weeks of the fall sitting of Parliament, the Conservative official Opposition has devoted no less than 15 questions daily to matters pertaining to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
By last week — with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer formally calling for the minister’s head — the opposition rhetoric had veered into character assassination territory. Morneau may be too politically clueless for the good of his government, but it is a leap too far to imply — as the official Opposition has taken to doing — that he is dishonest.
And with even the uber right-wing Terence Corcoran accusing him and his party of being unethical.
If Morneau is still finance minister a year from now and the allegations of conflict of interest and insider trading prove to be the legally and politically bogus allegations that they seem to be right now, Scheer will have been reduced to looking like an ineffectual spreader of political dirt rather than an upstanding leader with high ideals and a clear plan for the country.
So now Schmeagol has gone back to the politics of fear...
Even though it's only been a few days since he was run over by a giant baloney meter.
While his Cons try to play the same dirty game in this riding in Toronto.
For which they should be arrested.
And as if that wasn't bad enough, Lisa Raitt finally had something to say about that smear website she asked her Twitter followers to visit.
Only to have have it disappear without a trace a few hours later.
And be caught lying like a thief.
Lots of traffic on this RT below. Site is now down - and as I confirmed to a reporter who asked me - I don’t know who was behind it. Any RT’s are NOT endorsements unless specifically indicated. https://t.co/tZfJcKjZNO— Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) December 7, 2017
Because that first tweet was NOT a retweet, it was an original tweet. So she must have created it herself, and must know who was behind it.
But then that's Raitt...
And I wouldn't be surprised if the next thing she'll be saying is that cancer is "sexy."
And that it's caused by Liberals.
When in fact the Cons are killing themselves.
Justin Trudeau is becoming even more popular.
While the Cons are stuck in neutral, and the NDP are going nowhere.
And if you look at young voters the results couldn't be clearer:
They don't like the Cons with their religious fanatics and bigots, they're voting with their feet.
And they are the ones who will decide the next election.
And really what more can one say?
Except no wonder the Cons had a blue Santa at their Christmas party to match their mood...
After all that Schmearing or Schmeagolling turned out to be for NOTHING.
And wowser, wowser, wowser.
What a Prime Minister....
