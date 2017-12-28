Thursday, December 28, 2017
The Shameless Con Media and the Cowardly Cons
As I'm sure you know, many Cons are not very smart, they tend to be extremely paranoid, and they're definitely not very brave.
Not because their brains are necessarily smaller, but because their fear glands are humungous.
Peering inside the brain with MRI scans, researchers at University College London found that self-described conservative students had a larger amygdala than liberals.
Which can affect the way Cons see the world.
The conservative party is big on national defense and magnifies our perception of threat, whether of foreign aggressors, immigrants, terrorists, or invading ideologies like Communism. To a conservative, the world really is a frightening place.
Or the way they react to threats, as we know only too well...
For who can forget how Stephen Harper hid in that tiny broom closet?
Or forget how Andrew Scheer ran away from journalists when asked about why he had hired Hamish Marshall, the co-founder of the hate mongering Rebel to be the new Con campaign manager.
For that said so much about him, and Marshall, and the grubby Ezra Levant...
And the cowardice of the Cons.
Which is why I believe the Globe and Mail's decision to publish this poll is criminally irresponsible.
Nearly two-thirds of Canadians say the government should prosecute and lay criminal charges against individuals suspected of being involved with jihadi groups overseas, instead of focusing on rehabilitating them when they return to Canada, according to a new survey.
For it makes absolutely no sense, it will only scare the cowardly Cons further...
It's clearly just another attempt by our shabby Con media to smear the Trudeau government.
The survey raises questions about the Trudeau government's multifaceted approach to dealing with returning suspected jihadis, which includes enforcement, surveillance and deprogramming individuals.
And the reason it doesn't make sense is because there is rarely enough evidence to charge suspects.
Like we could have charged this Canadian, John Maguire, or Aboo Boo Boo or whatever...
But only because he made a video threatening to behead us, before happily being blown to pieces in Syria in 2015.
While most who fought for ISIS didn't make videos, and there are no witnesses to testify against them.
Which as Lorne Dawson, director of the Canadian Network for Research on Terrorism, Security and Society points out, makes the poll question itself suspect.
"The question suggests 'either or,' when in fact I would say it's both, meaning we should prosecute whenever we can but have to realistically recognize we're not going to be able to prosecute a lot of the time. So if you can't prosecute, wouldn't you like to have some kind of rehabilitation or deradicalization option available?" he said.
And makes Andrew Scheer a scummy Con artist...
Who would twist the truth for crass political purposes.
To try to scare Canadians into voting for him
Even if that means undermining our safety, like a filthy terrorist sympathizer.
And looking like a zombie scaring his own Cons...
And all I can say is they ain't seen nothing yet.
The Con media will be busted.
And long before the next election.
The cowardly Cons will be destroyed...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment