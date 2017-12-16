Saturday, December 16, 2017
The Day Andrew Scheer's Creepy Smile Fell Off
There is something very disturbing about this picture of Andrew Scheer, taken on the last day before Parliament adjourned for the holidays.
As he stares at Justin Trudeau with his creepy smile missing, and a strange almost crazed look in his eyes.
But then who can blame him?
He attacked Trudeau like a rabid beast for months. He blew hot air out of every orifice until they were all glowing red.
Only to get absolutely nowhere.
And I mean nowhere.
When the fall sitting of parliament began in September, Justin Trudeau's Liberals enjoyed a comfortable lead in the polls and were on track for a re-elected majority government in 2019. Three months later, as parliament adjourns for the holidays, the Liberals find themselves back in the same position.
With 39.6 per cent in the CBC Poll Tracker, the Liberals are down a little less than two points from where they stood when Parliament returned from the summer break on Sept. 18. The Conservatives follow with 32 per cent, up one point from the beginning of the sitting. Both of these scores are within a tenth of a percentage point of where the two parties stood on election night in 2015.
With the Cons and the NDP both stuck in neutral, and the Liberals heading for another thunderous majority.
If an election were held today, the Liberals would have a 96 per cent chance of winning, nearly identical to the probability of a Liberal victory on Sept. 18, and a 77 per cent chance of securing another majority government.
Which no doubt must have Andrew Scheer asking himself the same old questions:
Or screaming the same question Susan Delacourt does:
Conservatives are killing it in QP, does anybody care?
And the answer as provided by that other old windbag Chantal Hébert is no, no they don't.
Throughout the fall — Trudeau’s most difficult political season to date — the New Democrats and the Conservatives have been telling themselves that buyer’s remorse was about to catch up to the Liberals.
It seems both opposition parties had been inhaling their own question period fumes.
In the end the only seeds of buyer’s remorse that may have been planted in the mid-mandate byelections would pertain to the opposition’s leadership choices.
Only the Con media that lives in the tiny Ottawa bubble cares about Question Period.
And you know what I think about them...
While most Canadians find Question Period too Con and too negative.
Which just happens to be the same reason most Canadians are turned off by Andrew Scheer.
And since Jagmeet Singh is not the face of the NDP, Guy Caron is...
And he sounds like a Con just louder, the NDP isn't going anywhere either.
Which leaves the Con media looking like idiots.
Leaves the old Trudeau haters soiling their diapers.
While the man they hate soars over their heads...
And I take another look at Andrew Scheer in the House of Commons...
Realize what I'm looking at is sheer or scheer desperation...
I mean look at that face now that creepy smile has fallen off.
And shout "wowser, wowser, wowser, what a Prime Minister !!!!"
The Cons have never looked worse.
And we are going to destroy them...
