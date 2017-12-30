Saturday, December 30, 2017
Is Donald Trump Now Too Senile To Remain In Office?
Donald Trump has been acting strangely for quite a while. Some moments he's there, some moments he isn't.
But his sudden decision to grant New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt an interview two days ago, after spotting him having lunch at his Mar-A-Lago club, was bizarre even by his standards.
And when his advisers or controllers or daycare workers heard about that, they were very unhappy.
When President Trump sat down with a reporter for a wide-ranging, 30-minute interview at his private golf club here Thursday, not a single aide or adviser was present at the table — and not a single aide or adviser knew about it in advance.
Because they know that when The Beast is off the leash he's capable of saying or doing ANYTHING.
And sure enough they were right.
The rambling interview was so packed full of lies, Schmidt was practically overwhelmed.
President Trump gave an impromptu half-hour interview with the New York Times on Dec. 28. We combed through the transcript and here’s a quick roundup of the false, misleading or dubious claims that he made, at a rate of one every 75 seconds.
And who can blame him eh?
When the lies came at him so fast and furiously he hardly had time to say anything before the next one arrived.
“There was tremendous collusion on behalf of the Russians and the Democrats. There was no collusion with respect to my campaign.”
Each one crazier than the other.
“What I’ve done is, I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department.”
And who would dare tell the emperor he has no clothes?
“I know the details of taxes better than anybody. Better than the greatest C.P.A. I know the details of health care better than most, better than most.”
But while Schmidt has been heavily criticized for letting Trump get away with all those whoppers, others like Esquire's Charles Pierce believe that his interview may have revealed the scariest truth of all:
Trump is a man in cognitive decline.
What Schmidt actually got out of this interview is a far more serious problem for the country. In my view, the interview is a clinical study of a man in severe cognitive decline, if not the early stages of outright dementia.
Over the past 30 years, I’ve seen my father and all of his siblings slide into the shadows and fog of Alzheimer’s Disease.
A man unable to cope with the complexity and dangers of the world around him...
In this interview, the president* is only intermittently coherent. He talks in semi-sentences and is always groping for something that sounds familiar, even if it makes no sense whatsoever and even if it blatantly contradicts something he said two minutes earlier. To my ears, anyway, this is more than the president*’s well-known allergy to the truth. This is a classic coping mechanism employed when language skills are coming apart.
A man stumbling through the wilderness of delusion...
And threatening to take us all on a nightmare journey to nuclear war.
I mean let's get real eh?
If his cognitive decline continues even Trump's Disneyworld lookalike will soon sound better than he does.
You know, that animatronic Trump reminds of the time when Andrew Scheer was known as the robot Speaker of the House of Commons...
And since the dangerous dotard Trump holds the fate of as many as a million Canadian jobs in his tiny hands.
Aren't you glad that Scheer isn't the one we have to count on to stop him?
And that Canadians trust a real leader to get the job done.
According to a new Ipsos poll commissioned by Global News, a majority of Canadians believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doing a good job managing Canada’s relationship with the U.S. President.
But if we are going to get a deal, Trudeau better step on the gas.
Because the dotard isn't going to get any better.
And we're running out of time...
