Wednesday, December 27, 2017
How The Con Media Is Trying To Praise Andrew Scheer
As I wrote the other day, the Con media is finding it harder and harder to attack Justin Trudeau, because they've been doing it for so long nobody is paying them much attention.
And they're withering on the vine, or just withering.
So now they're trying something different. They're trying to make the creepy religious fanatic Andrew Scheer look good.
Only to find that even harder.
For obvious reasons...
But still they try, as CTV's Rachel Aiello does here.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the biggest challenge he foresees in 2018 is raising his public profile.
"It's getting out to more places, and finding a way to get my message out to Canadians, and in a way that resonates with them," Scheer told Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period when asked what his biggest challenge would be in the new year.
By allowing Scheer to claim that the only reason he isn't popular is that Canadians don't know him well enough.
Without ever pointing out that Scheer spent the last six months travelling all over the country.
And spending a fortune on ads to try to improve his image.
But sadly for him, the more Canadians found out who he really is, the less they liked him...
But that still hasn't stopped the shabby Con fluffer John Ivison from also trying to claim that the only reason Scheer is so unpopular is because Canadians don't know him from a hole in the wall, or Adam.
And even more hilariously letting him claim that he's quietly confident.
Scheer emphasizes repeatedly that his first six months were spent establishing “the fundamentals” — who he is and what his party stands for.
“What I’ve tried to do over the past few months is set markers down about the overall Liberal approach to government and the Conservative approach,” he said.
When in fact even the fluffer Ivison is forced to admit that nothing Scheer is doing is working.
The Conservatives did manage to put a dent in Liberal support over the small-business tax issue and Morneau’s personal affairs. But the Liberals look set to end the year as popular as ever, with Trudeau’s personal numbers performing even more strongly than the Liberal brand.
Justin Trudeau is on course for another crushing majority...
A majority that is almost certainly going to be even larger, when we make sure that every Canadian knows about this story.
The story the Con media is trying to cover-up, even though it is the most important story in Canada.
For what we are witnessing is nothing less than the takeover of the Conservative Party by alt-right fanatics like Hamish Marshall and Dane Lloyd.
Whose motto is "Fear God, Honour the King." A man who calls feminists "feminazis, " was against the taking down of statues of confederate racists in the United States.
And shouldn't be in a Canadian parliament, let alone standing next to the leader of the opposition.
But does make only too clear where Scheer would take this country.
Which will not only guarantee his defeat in the next election.
It should also destroy the Cons for at least a generation.
Andrew Scheer, the gift that keeps on giving.
Pass the Tiki torches.
Burn, baby burn...
