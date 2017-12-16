Saturday, December 16, 2017
Donald Trump and the Forbidden Words
We know that Donald Trump likes to imagine himself as a Great Leader, commanding his Alt-Right forces to victory, over the decent and the different.
We know he wants to torch the planet, and anything Barack Obama ever built...
We know that he is almost certainly mentally ill, and could set the world on fire as early as tomorrow.
But now he's playing Big Brother, and it may be his scariest role EVER.
For now his faithful Nazis are telling scientists at the Centers for Disease Control that some words are forbidden, or verboten.
The Trump administration is prohibiting officials at the nation’s top public health agency from using a list of seven words or phrases — including “fetus” and “transgender” — in any official documents being prepared for next year’s budget.
The forbidden words are “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”
Which is beyond belief, and the act of a madman.
For not only is Trump assaulting the rights of women, LGBT Americans, and the vulnerable that cannot be mentioned.
He's crippling the war on diseases that could kill millions, even billions of people.
Even as he threatens to lead the world to war, and kill millions or billions of others.
And all we can hope for, from a scientific point of view, is that his greasy diet and those twelve Diet Cokes a day, will kill him FIRST.
People who drank diet soda daily were three times more likely to develop stroke and dementia than those who consumed it weekly or less, according to a study published in April in the journal Stroke.
The study found those who consumed at least one artificially sweetened drink a day, compared to less than one a week, were three times as likely to have an ischemic stroke from blood vessel blockage. They were also three times as likely to be diagnosed with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Or render him even more senile.
Donald Trump put the wrong birthdate on his New York absentee voter application form, leading Board of Elections officials to question whether his vote counted in the city’s most recent election.
The President was born on 14 June, 1946, but his application, obtained by the New York Daily News, lists him as being born in July.
So he can be quietly removed from office, and taken to a place where he can do no harm.
You know, Americans once had a chance to stop their would be Big Brother but they failed...
Now he's too dangerous to be allowed to remain in office.
Failure is not an option.
And resistance is the duty of every decent American...
