Did Donald Trump Just Convict Himself?

Even though Donald Trump must be feeling terribly betrayed by Mike Flynn's decision to cooperate with Bob Mueller, and sing like a canary.
As he should, because as I said earlier today, Flynn's testimony could end up sending Trump to the Big House.
The Orange Oaf was able to stay off Twitter for almost a day, no doubt on the advice of his lawyers.
Only to return a few hours ago, and all but convict HIMSELF.
For here's the problem. Trump didn't fire Flynn, he resigned after lying to Vice President Mike Spence about a meeting with the Russian ambassador.
And if Trump knew that Flynn had lied to the FBI, why didn't he mention that before?
And more importantly why did he meet with the FBI director James Comey, the day after Flynn resigned?
To urge him to go easy on his old friend Flynn.
And when Comey refused to do that, why did Trump fire him?
Because if I was a prosecutor, I would look at what happened, and at that tweet, and charge Trump with obstruction of justice.
And sure enough some Democrats like this congressman have already reached the same conclusion:
THIS IS OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE. @POTUS now admits he KNEW Michael Flynn lied to the FBI. Yet Trump tried to influence or stop the FBI investigation on #Flynn. https://t.co/8JqGBxgou0— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 2, 2017
But then I'm sure Bob Mueller has more than enough evidence to do that without that tweet.
So now just spend a few seconds watching and listening to the verdict of the people when Trump arrived at a fund raiser in New York City last night.
Trump Motorcade arriving to chants of "Lock Him Up" in NYC https://t.co/fIFcUCLuIO— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 2, 2017
Because Trump is going to hear a lot of that wherever he goes from now on.
Lock him up, lock him up.
And throw away the key....
