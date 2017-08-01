Another Trudeau Hater Trashes Canada in the United States

You might think that the Cons would know better to keep trashing our country and our government in the United States.
Especially after polls showed that their treasonous behaviour wasn't making them any more popular in Canada.
But sadly that's not the case. For first there was Peter Kent, then there was Michelle Rempel.
Making an absolute fool of herself by squatting down and crapping all over Justin Trudeau.
Although Trudeau has proved to be a powerful public relations coup for my country, the political erotica now streaming from the southern border is embarrassing, shallow and largely misses the mark. Trudeau is not the blue-eyed lefty Jesus, and the global affection for him — and for the progressive politics that he and this country seem to represent — presents a puerile and distorted vision of Canada and its political culture.
With an article that attacks our precious medicare system at a time when Trump is planning to deprive tens of millions of Americans of any healthcare coverage at all.
And tries to demean our efforts to bring in four times as many refugees as the Americans, by claiming we should be bringing in as many refugees as the Germans.
Canada’s laudable efforts demand a little perspective. Its targets pale in comparison to those of Germany, which had accepted 890,000 as of last year, and other European nations.
At a time when her beloved Cons have been claiming that one was too many.
And to make matters worse or even more idiotic, Gerson claims that Trudeau has done nothing to justify his extraordinary popularity.
The most stinging truth about Trudeau is that he hasn’t done much at all. He came into power an avatar of youthful Canadian optimism and has squandered one of the most extraordinary honeymoon periods any politician has had in recent memory.
As if that extraordinary honeymoon period had nothing to do with Trudeau's achievements, and these numbers in a country with FIVE political parties were not worth celebrating.
Canadians have rewarded Trudeau with mediocre poll numbers, typically hovering at between a 50 percent and 60 percent approval rating.
And were mediocre instead of extraordinary.
But then of course, that's Gerson. A grubby Con who has never stopped praising Stephen Harper, or blaming Lord Grub's downfall on the "Ottawa establishment," and its never-ending war on her beloved Alberta...
Which is so absurd it should disqualify her from ever writing another political column.
And all I can say is thank goodness most of her Washington Post readers are not as dumb as she is:
I don't think any of us believed that Trudeau invented Canada. We are simply struck by the contrast between him and the ghastly thing that inhabits our White House. We'll "take it easy" when that thing is gone.
What was the point of this article? So, Trudeau may be less left wing and Canada's universal healthcare may not be snow-white perfect. SMH. Don't let perfect be the enemy of good.
No place is perfect. Nor is any leader. However, we've heard no reports about Justin Trudeau displaying the selfish, misogynistic, greedy, vindictive and erratic behavior which we witness almost daily in the person of Donald Trump.
No mention of the horrific mess left by years of science muzzling, media stifling, religious fear mongering left by the Conservative party, but to each his own I guess.
The reporter for this piece sounds like Fox News reporting on Obama.
But don't expect Gerson to take their views into account. Because she's as Fox News as they come.
Her claim to be a "serious journalist" is nothing but a joke.
And as you can see she's not sorry for trashing our country, its leader, and its people.
Like so many other treasonous Trudeau haters in this country.
And all I can say is, Gerson should apply for a job in the United States if she hates this country and misses Stephen Harper so much.
And as for Postmedia, the Con propaganda service.
The sooner it dies the better...
