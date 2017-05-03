Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Harjit Sajjan and the Opposition's Dirty Game
It may be the most overhyped story to hit the Commons in a long long time. And the most racist.
But the Cons are desperate to find something, anything, to try to hurt the Trudeau government.
So Rona Ambrose really did say this yesterday.
But then of course she should know eh?
For her decision, while posing as a Health Minister, not to help opioid addicts, may have caused the deaths of thousands of young Canadians...
And goodness knows that cruel Con has never apologized, or said she's sorry.
Just like the bestial Stephen Harper never apologized for all the exaggerated claims he made during his foul years in power.
Even though he really did dishonour his country, unlike Harjit Sajjan, who served it with courage and distinction.
Only to be treated with contempt by some of our disgusting Con media...
For whom Sajjan is just a brown man with a turban, and for that reason fair game.
And if that isn't bad enough, it's not just the Cons who are trying to smear the reputation of a man who is by all accounts a brave and decent soldier.
So are the losers from the NDP, and their deranged leader Tom Mulcair.
Who yesterday actually compared Sajjan the war hero to Sargent Shultz.
You know, the fat bumbling Nazi in the old TV series Hogan's Heroes, Mr I don't know NOTHING.
Which of course says more about Mulcair than it does about Sajjan...
For it is just a dirty game. And if anyone deserves to be fired it's old angry Tom, for leading the NDP to disaster, and shooting himself in the foot.
You know I've said it before and I'll say it again. If Sajjan was working for the Cons rather than the Liberals, I'd still feel the same way about this case.
For I hate to see people bullied for no good reason.
Harjit Sajjan made a mistake, but it's not a firing offence,
He deserves better, and so does this country...
