Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Andrew Scheer and the Theocon Conspiracy
It was a bizarre sight, and a deeply disturbing one.
Andrew Scheer preparing to address his caucus for the first time as leader.
Looking like a minister about to deliver a sermon, or lead his Con flock to the Promised Land.
But still claiming that he is not a religious fanatic.
Just a man who says he wants to save Canada from the Liberal "elitists."
“The Liberals can take their cues from the cocktail circuit. We will take ours from the minivans, from the soccer fields, from the legion halls and the grocery stores.”
Or a new Harper, with a smile. Even if he sounds so much like the old one.
He pledged to recommit Canada’s air force to the fight against Daesh, also known as ISIS; repeal the Liberals’ carbon tax, and protect free speech on campuses using the threat of de-funding universities.
But what makes this bizarre spectacle even more outrageous, is the way most of our wretched right-wing media choose to ignore Scheer's theocratic tendencies....
Even though they're a real problem.
Countless columns have described newly minted Conservative Party of Canada leader Andrew Scheer as a kinder, gentler Stephen Harper, a "safe" choice for a party and conservative movement in Canada being pushed further to policy extremes by a growing social conservative base.
Yet, to a large extent the views of the 38-year-old MP for Regina-Qu’Appelle in Saskatchewan are more conservative than Harper's.
Even though the Cons are now more of a cult than a political party.
And the social conservatives who helped make Scheer leader are shaking or snaking with excitement...
Rest assured that Christian conservatives will remind Scheer and his people – many of them right-wing Christians themselves – how much they “made the difference” at every opportunity.
Waiting to be rewarded with a shadow cabinet positions, and/or a pound of flesh or two.
While we can't be sure whether Scheer is getting his orders from God, the Cons, or Ezra Levant.
Despite a string of controversies faced by Canadian right-wing media outlet The Rebel, including allegations of downplaying the Holocaust, newly minted Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer has so far continued to make himself available to the company that other prominent Conservative politicians have criticized for its controversial reporting and activism, and that counts his campaign manager among its directors.
But still most of our hapless media look the other way. Or as John Doyle writes, act in a manner which couldn't be more shallow or more appalling.
You can probably see Andrew Scheer’s grin from outer space. It’s that lustrous.
It works a charm, that grin. Certainly, on the evidence of the few hours after his shock victory at the Conservative leadership convention on Saturday, Scheer can charm and seduce big-shot TV anchors and reporters.
Minutes after he won, he joined the CBC TV coverage panel. Peter Mansbridge felt moved to put a hand on Scheer’s shoulder. Scheer did an “aw, shucks” and said, “You’re going to make me tear up, Peter,” when Mansbridge asked about the new leader’s late mom. Then Rosemary Barton got into a chuckle-fest with Scheer, suggesting he’s even sunnier than Justin Trudeau.
Or more pathetic.
Licking Scheer like a lollipop, going along with his ridiculous claim that Harper's policies were good ones, but just weren't sold properly....
Even though the Harper years were a nightmare. Scheer, the professional politician, is only known for all the things he is against.
He was or is anti-abortion; against the legalization of marijuana; voted against the bill to legalize medically assisted dying; wants Canada to support refugees through private sponsorship instead of government sponsorship; and declared of the Civil Marriage Act, legalizing same-sex marriage, “[The bill] is abhorrent to me, to other Catholics and to every member of every faith community.”
And for millions of men and women in this country whose lives he is threatening, Scheer is the one who is abhorrent.
And the good news?
The Cons are going to pay for it. Big time.
They chose another Harper, with a fake smile,
And just like the other one, they will go down with him...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con Leadership Race, Ezra Levant, The Death of Con Canada, The Theocon Conspiracy
