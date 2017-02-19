Sunday, February 19, 2017
The Ezra Levant Horror Show and the Con Bigots
As you know, when I heard that Kellie Leitch had described Ezra Levant's latest bigot fest as a meeting of "severely normal people" I was naturally sceptical.
For how could anyone call a meeting organized by Levant and his scummy Rebel gang, and starring four Con candidates, and the bloated homophobe Charles McVety, anything but a freak show?
But then a reader sent me a video of the sordid event and I was absolutely horrified.
For have you ever seen such a ghastly collection of bigots and losers?
Or heard such foul excrement pouring out of so many putrid pie holes?
And I really had to wonder how this young Muslim woman made it out of that freak show alive.
Surrounded by people who likely hated me, I wasn't sure if I was exaggerating the amount of glares I noticed. "Are they looking at me?" I asked my companions nervously. "Um, yes," they responded.
No thanks to the depraved behaviour of the "Rebel Commander."
Towards the end of the speeches, my coworkers and I decided to stand up and observe the room and hopefully mingle towards the end. Spotting us standing by a wall, the creator of Rebel Media took it as an opportunity to shout of to the crowd from his stage about how VICE News didn't cover a specific story he found important.
And his equally ugly supporters...
In response, the crowd booed at us, gleefully yelling "fake news!" and "cuck!" at a group of four people in their 20s—one containing the only visible Muslim in the room.
Sitting at a Tim Hortons to regroup, as Canadians do when really weird shit goes down, we kept looking at each other and asking, "Did this really happen?" Did I sit around while thousands of people rallied around their right to hate me and my family just two weeks after an Islamophobic mass murder?
But while I too find it hard to believe that this is really happening in Canada. So soon after that horrible massacre.
I'm not surprised that Levant would use an alleged threat as yet another fundraising opportunity.
Or that he would have the nerve to call somebody else a "sexist pig."
Or portray himself as a martyr instead of a bully, as only that Con hog could.
But what I also know is that this poisonous bigotry is spreading.
Police are investigating whether an anti-Islam rally held on the doorstep of a mosque in the heart of downtown Toronto Friday had any criminal element and whether it could be considered a hate crime.
So we need to join the Canadian resistance.
And stand up for our Canadian values...
Before these Con monsters kill our country...
Do it, do it now.
Unite to fight the right.
Or regret it forever...
