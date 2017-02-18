Saturday, February 18, 2017
Is Donald Trump Suffering From Untreated Syphilis?
It should be obvious by now that there is something terribly wrong with Donald Trump.
This deranged tweet he fired off yesterday is only more evidence of that.
For in a normal world he would have been arrested for inciting violence against the media.
And then there was that bizarre press conference.
Which had many wondering, like this senior Republican, whether Trump's wires are crossed.
A perfect rollout? A fine-tuned machine? If Trump believes any of this to be true, he is delusional. Yet even if he is not suffering from outright delusions, and is simply attempting to cover his obvious failures with glorious adjectives, his mind, as it was put on display today, clearly has wires crossed.
But while many health professionals believe he is suffering from some kind of narcissistic personality disorder.
And some think he's dangerous.
Mr. Trump’s speech and actions demonstrate an inability to tolerate views different from his own, leading to rage reactions. His words and behavior suggest a profound inability to empathize. Individuals with these traits distort reality to suit their psychological state, attacking facts and those who convey them (journalists, scientists).
In a powerful leader, these attacks are likely to increase, as his personal myth of greatness appears to be confirmed. We believe that the grave emotional instability indicated by Mr. Trump’s speech and actions makes him incapable of serving safely as president.
Others believe he may be a world class narcissist, but he isn't at the disorder stage. Yet.
And then there's this infectious disease specialist, who believes that Trump may be suffering from untreated syphilis.
The symptoms of neurosyphilis are protean, varying widely from one individual to another. Commonly recognized symptoms include irritability, loss of ability to concentrate, delusional thinking, and grandiosity. Memory, insight, and judgment can become impaired. Insomnia may occur. Visual problems may develop, including the inability of pupils to react to the light. This, along other ocular pathology, can result in photophobia, dimming of vision, and squinting. All of these things have been observed in Trump.
Given the limited information available, neurosyphilis belongs in the differential diagnosis. We know Trump was potentially exposed to syphilis based on his own statements that he was sexually promiscuous in the 1980s, a period when syphilis cases were rapidly increasing in the U.S.
And who is to say he isn't?
When that cowardly orange draft dodger once compared his promiscuous behaviour to serving in the Vietnam war...
“It is a dangerous world out there—it’s scary, like Vietnam. Sort of like the Vietnam era. It is my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave solider.”
And anyone who would say that must be diseased, or suffering from a fatal moral disorder.
But then surely his doctor would have caught it before the syphilis spread...
Wouldn't he?
So I'm sticking with my diagnosis of terminal narcissism.
For what else can explain Trump's fixation with number of people who attended his inauguration? Or the way he obsesses over his ratings.
Or his desperate need to hold another campaign rally more than three months after he won the election...
Just so he can bathe in the adulation of his faithful followers, and try to make up for the love his nasty daddy never gave him.
And the good news?
With every passing day there are fewer of those faithful followers.
And if his numbers keep falling it won't be long before Trump does go over the deep end.
For that senior Republican is right.
All this would be comical if it were not so alarming. Something is deeply wrong with our president and the country is in danger. The danger will only be averted when the Republican leadership in Congress publicly acknowledges what they and the rest of the entire world already know: America's president is not wearing any clothes.
The emperor does have no clothes.
He is slowly losing his mind.
And in the name of his sanity, and our survival.
He will have to be forcibly removed from office long before his term is over....
Labels: Donald Trump, medicine, syphilis, The Madness of Trump
