Donald Trump and the Golden Shower Scandal

As you know, I've always felt that the Russians had some dirt on Trump, for what else could explain his bizarre behaviour, or his apparent crush on Vladimir Putin?
Or the way he shrugged off an intelligence report about the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.
After cheerfully using hacked material and fake news to smear Hillary Clinton.
Well now the shoe is on the other foot, and Trump is hopping mad.
But then who can blame him?
This is devastating.
The chiefs of America’s intelligence agencies last week presented President Obama and President-elect Donald J. Trump with a summary of unsubstantiated reports that Russia had collected compromising and salacious personal information about Mr. Trump, two officials with knowledge of the briefing said.
The final nail in the coffin of Trump's legitimacy. For who could ever fully trust a president who could be being blackmailed by a foreign nuclear power?
And of course, for a man already known as a pussy grabbing pervert, the last thing Trump needs is a kinky hooker scandal.
The memos describe sex videos involving prostitutes with Mr. Trump in a 2013 visit to a Moscow hotel. The videos were supposedly prepared as “kompromat,” or compromising material, with the possible goal of blackmailing Mr. Trump in the future.
So good luck trying to erase that image from the minds of most Americans.
You know, I read the whole report as you can here.
And while I have no idea whether it's true or not, I have no doubt that a vile and depraved misogynist like Trump is capable of ANYTHING...
And does it really matter whether it's true or not, when it can't be proven or disproven?
And it's all over Twitter.
I am just glad to see Trump get a taste of his own medicine, I can only imagine how his trumpanzees are feeling...
Everyone who has shaken hands with Trump right about now.#TrumpLeaks #TheResistance #GoldenShowers pic.twitter.com/cFc6YcyEfi— The Trump Resistance (@UckfayRumptay) January 11, 2017
And I was really pleased to see that at a certain point last night these two stories were trending together on Twitter...
So Americans can compare this classy president.
To the hog they will soon be getting...
I can't wait to hear what Trump has to say today when he holds his first press conference since last July.
Good timing eh?
And I think I'll leave the last word to Mark Hamill, who took this classless New Year's tweet...
And reprised his role as the voice of the Joker in the animated series Batman, to turn it into this...
Hissssssssssss....
Because I'm pretty sure that's how Trump is feeling today. Delegitimized before he's even sworn in, and heading for an early impeachment.
Him and his trumpanzees spent eight years smearing a decent president.
But as I said the other night. The Resistance is rising.
And now it's OUR turn...
Hey Trump, I hope you're not TOO pissed.
Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha...
