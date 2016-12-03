Saturday, December 03, 2016
The Great Annual Christmas Ad Competition
Well now that it's starting to look a lot like Christmas, even in Ottawa.
And now that the party leaders have sent out their seasonal greetings.
And Rona Ambroses' card sent shivers down my spine...
I thought I'd take a break from the grim world of politics, and the horror of Harper and Trump.
And get into the spirit of the holiday season.
Every year in Britain John Lewis, a big department store chain, and Sainsbury's, a big supermarket chain, hold an informal competition to see who can produce the best, multimillion pound Christmas ad.
And every year I run both videos, and let you decide which one should be the winner.
This is John Lewis' 2016 entry...
And this is Sainsbury's...
Sadly, neither of them moved me as much this year as they have in the past.
Although I'd probably give the bouncing Boxer the nod because of the dog and the powerful message:
Do it, just do it, go wild. Buy EVERYTHING you want !!!!!
And neither of them made me laugh as much as Sainsbury's winning entry last year.
The Story of Mog the cat's Christmas calamity...
But then in still smoking post-Brexit Britain, almost nobody is laughing either eh?
Now that they're finding out how much it's going to cost them.
So between that and Trump, I think this is the Christmas video I like the best, which came to me all the way from Scotland...
Yes, I think I need to share that one widely.
It's time to make racists feel afraid again.
Why does the holiday season seem so bleak this year?
Why did Rona Ambrose send me that monstrous Christmas card?
Why is Santa so ugly?
Are those J.P's kids that we fund to jet set around Canada while Rona hypocritically shrieks about saintly Jane Philpott renting a car?ReplyDelete
Simon, this was the most beautiful posts that I have seen, BravoReplyDelete
hi anon...thank you I'm happy you liked it. I want to run some different kind of posts this holiday season, to try to cheer up progressives at this rather gloom time. So let's see if I can come up with some others... :)Delete
A card from Rona? Try to think of it as all Canadians(taxpayers) sending you a card Simon. But really, what's with the boots in the one caption? Did Rona just clean out the horse barn? And what's with Harper? He looks like he's going poopy or is in the process thereof. Seriously. Look at his posture. Or maybe he's farting(Michelle's infamous fart in the room?).ReplyDelete
Thanks for sharing Rona's card with us Simon. I enjoyed it as much as Mog the cat which I agree, blows away this years Christmas ads. The clip from Scotland was well done and caps off a thoroughly enjoyable post.
JD
hi JD... thank you, I'm glad you liked the post. I'm trying to get myself into the spirit of the holiday season, but needless to say it's not easy. And yes, I did notice Rona's boots and was going to dd a caption, but all could think of was HEE HAW !!! ;)Delete
Loved the ad from Scotland. Made me cry and think.ReplyDelete
OMG, the Santa balloon with the caption of this could be our last was so scary, please no more. I'm going to put up the tree this coming week and don't want to think or hear about that terrible man in New York. I'm going to enjoy this Christmas because as you say, it could be our last.
hi e.a.f... I'm glad you liked that last video, which was sent to me by a friend from the Scottish National Party, which is doing a great job of standing up to the bigots and hate mongers of this world.Delete
And sorry about that Santa, but I think your idea of enjoying Christmas is a great idea. I think we've all had our fill of depressing politics and need some simpler pleasures. My Mum sent me a Scottish plum pudding so all I need now are about two dozen mince pies, and a humungous turkey... :0
Wow, I haven't thought about Mog in years. thank you Simon.ReplyDelete
Guardian just reported that alt right in Austria lost the election. Hoping that 2017 brings news of an impeachment.
TS
hi TS....you're welcome, and yes isn't Mog great? I'm glad our side finally won an election in Austria. Although the news out of Italy isn't so good. We really are living in dangerous times, and who knows what next year might bring...Delete
After polling Trump's cabinet, it was revealed the no. 1 pick for favourite Christmas song lyric is: "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas".ReplyDelete
Donald Trump Is Picking His Cabinet. Here’s the Latest List
http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/us/politics/donald-trump-administration.html
hi David...with a cabinet like that I fear that they may soon be singing "I'm dreaming of a nuclear Christmas..."Delete