Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Remembering the Murdered Women of the École Polytechnique.
In Montreal this evening, fourteen rays of light will rise into the sky, one after the other, from the summit of Mount Royal.
So all Montrealers can see them, and remember the fourteen young women who were murdered twenty eight years ago today at the École Polytechnique.
Murdered by a man who hated women.
Every year on this day I remember what happened on that bloody day in Montreal, to show my hatred of gun violence.
And my support for the struggle of women in Canada and all over the world for full equality.
Because we're nowhere near that day, as you can see from all the stories in the news of piggy men behaving badly.
And the hatred that kills still lives, as you can see from some of the reactions to that video on my YouTube channel.
So the struggle continues.
And at a time when a sexual predator like Donald Trump is rolling back women's rights, it couldn't be more needed or more urgent.
But we are making progress even in Trump's America.
In Canada, Valérie Plante, the newly elected first female mayor of Montreal, will lead the memorial on Mount Royal this evening.
And all over our country today people will gather to remember those murdered women, and mark National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.
Which is their precious legacy.
Never forget them, always remember.
And always keep fighting for the day when we are all equal...
