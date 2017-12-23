Saturday, December 23, 2017
Jason Kenney and the Fake War on Christmas
OK I have to admit it, Jason Kenney would NOT be my first choice to play Santa Claus.
And I did think he was just a little too chubby, and not quite green enough to play the Grinch.
But surprise surprise, that is who he is playing.
Except that he's accusing progressives of stealing Christmas !!!!
People online were left scratching their heads Thursday morning over comments made by Jason Kenney suggesting a potential war on Christmas.
Kenney was quoted in a Calgary Sun column saying “people on the left think saying Merry Christmas is hateful.
“Those voices of crazed political correctness will not govern what is allowed,” Kenney continued.
But of course the only reason that crazed Con is saying that is to deflect attention away from his own hateful acts, which this year included trying to bully gay kids.
And is about as low as you can go.
Especially since many LGBT children are still bullied to death in our schools, and make up about thirty per cent of the homeless kids in our streets...
Driven from their homes, or forced to flee, with no place to go.
Although thanks to the Trudeau government that is changing.
Albeit way too slowly.
But what makes the situation in Alberta so horrible is that it's not hard to figure out where Kenney is getting his inspiration from...
From the flaming orange orifice of another bloated bigot just like him.
And even worse than that, if that's possible, some people keep trying to convince me that Kenney is gay himself !!!!
And that he'd make a fabulous drag queen at the pride parade...
Or that he can dance like one of us...
And all I can say is if I saw a drag queen that looked like that I'd run for my life eh?
And as for the dancing, I'm afraid that sorry bigot has got a long way to go before he can dance like some of my brothers.
But this is an annual tradition on this blog.
So Merry Christmas anyway...
As for me, I like to wish everyone out there Merry Christmas, or Happy Holidays, or Happy Saturnalia, or Happy Whatever, especially to those who are sick, alone, and lonely.
But I'll save that for the day itself.
And in the meantime I'd just like to remind people of another person who was born on Christmas Day...
To deliver the LGBT people of this country from the bigotry of Stephen Harper, Jason Kenney, and all the other bestial Cons.
And lead us out of the darkness of the Harper years.
Praise Jesus or the Justin !!!
The Cons will be defeated, and the bullies will be beaten...
Labels: Christmas 2017, gay youth, homeless kids, homophobia, Jason Kenney, The Great War on Christmas
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Happy Festivus. Let the airing of grievances begin.ReplyDelete
And a merry Christmas to you too, SimonReplyDelete
I'm off topic here, but last night I was reading how the FBI stopped a terrorist attack being planned for Christmas Day on the west coast. Now the FBI are no angels, but when it comes to counter terrorism, they absolutely kick ass. You would think that cons with their massive fear glands would support the guys who are keeping them safe from durr terrorists, but no, they are too fucking stupid to see this and instead they tear them down to save the orange motherfucker who is ripping them off.ReplyDelete
Ah yes, another loser convert entrapped into a terror plot cooked up by the FBI. Just the thing to keep everyone's crazy MAGA uncle ranting and raving through Christmas dinner.Delete
He's not a terrorist you dumb islamophobe.Delete
It is really not that hard to stop a terrorist attack when your own agent provacateur helped set it up.Delete
It can be more difficult to incite the terrorists in the first place.
Jason Kenney is such a reactionary, and a reminder of how lucky we are that Justin was able to evict the Harperites from power. Can you imagine what they might be like with Trump in power across the border? Now let's pray that the people of Alberta can end Kenney's career once and for all.ReplyDelete