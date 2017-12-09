Saturday, December 09, 2017
How Might A Nuclear War With North Korea Unfold?
Well I'm glad to see that the U.S. and South Korea have ended a massive military exercise without the North Koreans declaring war on them.
The US doubled down on provocative bomber flights near the border with North Korea this week, at the same time as Pyongyang asked when, not if, war would break out.
But there can be no doubt that the situation on the Korean peninsula is getting more more and more dangerous.
David Parkins
The New York Times editorial board says Trump's scare tactics should scare everyone.
Whatever the goal, the rhetoric is disturbingly reminiscent of the George W. Bush administration’s propaganda campaign that prepared America for war against Saddam Hussein. Outside experts are increasingly concluding that the Trump administration’s threats may not be empty and that officials are seriously contemplating attacking North Korea and its nuclear weapons and missile arsenal.
And in the Washington Post a military expert takes a look at what might happen if war does break out.
No one wants to fight a nuclear war. Not in North Korea, not in South Korea and not in the United States. And yet leaders in all three countries know that such a war may yet come — if not by choice then by mistake. The world survived tense moments on the Korean Peninsula in 1969 , 1994 and 2010. Each time, the parties walked to the edge of danger, peered into the abyss, then stepped back. But what if one of them stumbled, slipped over the edge and, grasping for life, dragged the others down into the darkness?
And paints a devastating scenario.
An accident that could so easily happen.
When a South Korean airliner strayed into North Korean airspace, a Northern air defense crew, already jumpy and anticipating the allied maneuvers in the Sea of Japan, mistook it for an American bomber. The crew fired a surface-to-air missile, sending the plane plunging into the ocean, killing all 250 people on board.
Followed by retaliation.
The South Korean public was outraged. Within hours, Moon ordered South Korean missile units to strike the air defense battery, as well as select leadership targets throughout North Korea. Moon’s limited missile strike might have been enough by itself to start the nuclear war of 2019. South Korean and American officials are still trading accusations. But the surviving members of the Moon administration insist that things would have been fine had President Trump not picked up his smartphone: “LITTLE ROCKET MAN WON’T BE AROUND MUCH LONGER!”
And a Trump tweet that sent things spiralling out of control, and ended in catastrophe...
The direct hit on Manhattan killed more than 1 million people. An additional 300,000 perished near Washington. The strikes on Jupiter and Pearl Harbor each killed 20,000 to 30,000. These were just estimates; the scale of the destruction defied authorities’ ability to account for the dead
The Pentagon would make almost no effort to tally the enormous numbers of civilians killed in North Korea by the massive conventional air campaign. But in the end, officials concluded, nearly 2 million Americans, South Koreans and Japanese had died in the completely avoidable nuclear war of 2019.
It's a horrible scenario, and one that could be worse if it ends up triggering World War Three.
And it's hard to believe that the spectre of nuclear war is back.
But in Hawaii the air raid sirens are wailing again...
And it's time everybody confronted this hard truth:
Until Trump is removed from office by whatever means necessary.
Anything could happen.
And nobody is safe...
Labels: Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Nuclear War
