Donald Trump and the Trumpocalypse

It couldn't have been a more sordid, or scary spectacle. Donald Trump addressing a Make America Great Again rally in Pensacola, Florida.
Weaponizing Christmas, and urging his deplorables across the border in Alabama to vote for Roy Moore.
Because in Trump's rapidly degenerating mind, an old perv who sexually harassed teenage girls is still better than a Democrat.
And the scary part is that Trump is now in full blown demagogue mode, or out of his mind, so you know what's coming next.
He will be going after Robert Mueller, and it will be the End Game, or as Timothy Egan calls it, the Trumpocalypse.
You can see where this is headed, the once bright and shiny democracy going down the drain before the holidays are out. The Russians, the special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and his agents, desperate men flipped and singing to save their souls — all may soon be gone, by President Trump’s design.
If there’s any outrage left in the tank, use it now, because Trump has signaled exactly what he’s going to do.
Or the day fascism finally arrives in America....
But luckily getting rid of Mueller won't be THAT easy.
The facts are the facts. Trump is a mess.
The facts are what matter. And the facts are pointing in a very bad direction for the gang that can’t collude straight. Trump has got to be sweating it; he was said to be “seething” when two of his campaign aides were indicted and a third pleaded guilty in October. He looked punch-drunk at recent public events.
And this is probably enough to make him explode, or drive him even crazier.
And the even better news?
The Resistance is mobilizing.
So if Trump does fire Mueller he can expect to see some of the biggest, loudest, and angriest protests the U.S. has ever seen.
You know, two years ago Trump held a rally in Pensacola. And the opening act shocked a lot of decent people.
But it would have driven Roy Moore WILD...
And what happened to the Freedom Girls?
They ended up suing Trump.
Only to have Trump's supporters turn on them, and be forced to drop the suit and run for cover.
But of course, that's the old Con artist Trump...
Old Uncle Scam, who is about to cross the line and bring down a Trumpocalypse on HIMSELF.
Donald Trump and Roy Moore two
A sign of how low the Cons of America have fallen.
And along with their rotten party both heading for oblivion.
And the apocalypse that will destroy them...
Well now to be fair it's not just the Republicans. Al Franken comes to mind.ReplyDelete
Civil unrest is coming to the USA......like we have never witnessed in history! "The Future, it is murder".....LC!ReplyDelete
The GOP is a full-blown Heaven's Gate death cult at this point. A congressman introduced Trump with a terrifying fire-and-brimstone speech hailing the self-deified lunatic as the one who will bring about the end times by "building a temple" in Jerusalem. The crowd actually cheered because they seriously believe Jesus is going to come home from college and take them all home on Santa's sleigh or some other irrational nonsense. Mine eyes have seen the moron and the dumbing of the land... His teeth are falling out...ReplyDelete
This boneheaded move has the brat Kushner and the Dominionist nutcase Pence written all over it. Not to mention Jared helping out Uncle Bibi, the fascist hypocrite who himself is facing a corruption investigation and needs a good-old-fashioned war and to drum up the persecution complex in order to save his sorry tuchus.
As for the Jim Jones fanatics at that circus-tent-revival rally, if they want to "rapture" so damn much, why don't they just go ahead and binge-drink Orangeade at the Waco compound in Mar-a-Lago and leave the rest of us alone? They can have a "business merger" with Sea Org in Clearwater, and sink into the ocean or scuba-dive into Xenu's volcano for all anyone cares. It is a very big ocean, after all. "Drain the swamp." No signs of intelligent life to be found anywhere in the vicinity. (And as a bonus, Scientology won't call for Donald Koresh to be sectioned either, because they don't believe mental illness even exists. Gee, I wonder why...)
Organized religion has proven itself time and time again to be mass psychosis. It is possible to be "spiritual" and to apply universal teachings about benevolence toward humanity and the environment, without following insane dogmas from thousands of years ago declared immutable and infallible by centralized fiat. On that account, the Trudeaus and Jimmy Carter are far better "Christians" than the escaped mental patients and sexual predators of the cons or GOP. Welcoming the stranger and building homes for the poor, versus greed, perverted abuse of the vulnerable, and genocidal pyromania. Yet according to the fanatics, it's the Trudeaus and Jimmy Carter who are heretics. Not the mass-murdering militarists or the depraved likes of Moore and Trump.
There's no question Trump is dangerously bonkers. The problem is, he's enabled and has the beast of his ego fed by people who are just as deluded. Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large numbers. Or as George Carlin once said, "if you want to understand the meaning of 'average intelligence', think of the dumbest moron you know -- and realize that half the people are dumber than that!"
I've said as much before. The American spelling of ISIS is MAGA. But, hey, at least we'll all be saying "Merry Christmas" whether we like it or not, once the Middle East gets lit up like a holiday in Vegas. Call it Dotard with a Vengeance. "Now I have a nuclear arsenal for Jesus, ho-ho-ho..."