Monday, December 11, 2017
Donald Trump and the Rise of the Roypublicans
Tomorrow, people in Alabama will vote to decide whether they want to make the religious fanatic, homophobic maniac, and alleged pedophile pervert Roy Moore, their newest Senator.
Polls show that Moore has a five point lead over his Democratic opponent Doug Jones. And it being Alabama, a backward state if ever there was one, I fully expect him to win.
But I have to admit that I wouldn't be THAT disappointed.
For then, as Charles Blow writes, progressives could call Trump's Republicans the Roypublicans.
If Alabama voters on Tuesday elect Roy Moore to the Senate, the Donald Trump-diseased party once known as the Republicans may as well call themselves Roypublicans.
There will be no way to shake the stench of this homophobic, Islamophobic, sexist, racist apologist and accused pedophile. He is them, and they are him. Any pretense of tolerance and egalitarianism, already damaged by a Republican history of words and deeds, will be completely obliterated.
They could portray them as depraved zombies...
The pre-Trump Republican Party is dead; The zombie Trump party now lives in its stead, devoid of principle, feasting on fear and rage, foreign to moral framing.
Republicans have surrendered the moral high ground they thought they held, and have dived face-first into the sewer.
And make it a win-win situation for the Democrats.
Alabama's high-stakes Senate election Tuesday perfectly encapsulates how the age of Donald Trump has turned political logic on its head: Republicans may lose by winning and Democrats can win by losing.
By allowing them to seize the high ground.
Having purged their own ranks of lawmakers like Sen. Al Franken and Rep. John Conyers who are facing allegations of sexual misconduct, they can make Moore the poster boy for the Republican party they argue has ditched ethics and morality in the pursuit of power.
Use Moore to smear the Republicans.
That has left an opening for Democrats to argue that the GOP's moral authority is fractured and that the party would turn a blind eye to anything -- even the sexual harassment of minors -- in a quest for power.
And portray them all as grubby perverts.
Starting with Trump himself...
You can't buy that kind of bad publicity.
Trump and Moore are going to destroy the Republican Party for a generation,
And as the Talking Heads might say, this nightmare is only going to happen Once in a Lifetime...
When you think about it, it's really quite elementary.
The worse Trump and his Roypublicans look, the more easily they will be defeated...
Labels: Alabama Senate, Donald Trump. Roy Moore, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf, The Talking Heads
