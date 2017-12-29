Donald Trump and the Fatal Year of 2018

I was doing some research for a year-end post, when I came across this cartoon, and I almost fell out of my chair laughing.
To think that so many people ran or stumbled desperately towards 2017 thinking that they might find refuge there. Or sanity.
And how did that work out?
Yup, badly. Or should that be sadly?
The beast, the pervert, the maniac, turned out to be even worse than anyone could ever have imagined.
Once he groped young women, now he's groping the American Constitution.
And we can only hope that he doesn't listen to all the voices in his head screaming at him to become an American Fuhrer.
December 10, 2017
So he can lead us into a catastrophic world war. Or many wars. Heil Drumph !!!
Even as he torches the planet, and tweets out crazy stuff like this:
Or talks like this in an interview with what he calls the "failed" New York Times.
There is tremendous collusion with the Russians and with the Democratic Party. Including all of the stuff with the — and then whatever happened to the Pakistani guy, that had the two, you know, whatever happened to this Pakistani guy who worked with the D.N.C.?
Whatever happened to them? With the two servers that they broke up into a million pieces? Whatever happened to him? That was a big story. Now all of sudden [inaudible]. So I know The New York Times is going to — because those are real stories. Whatever happened to the Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails after she got [inaudible] — which you guys wrote, but then you dropped — was that you?.
Which sounds like all of the voices in his head are screaming at the same time...
And ends like this:
Another reason that I’m going to win another four years is because newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I’m not there because without me, their ratings are going down the tubes. Without me, The New York Times will indeed be not the failing New York Times, but the failed New York Times.
So they basically have to let me win. And eventually, probably six months before the election, they’ll be loving me because they’re saying, “Please, please, don’t lose Donald Trump.” O.K.
Which quite frankly makes me wonder whether Trump is reverting back to his childhood...
Trump sparks dementia concerns after he's seen for drinking water with two hands like a child pic.twitter.com/knmk90ZVeP— Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) December 19, 2017
Or going senile.
And whether like so many Americans, I should be investing in a nuclear radiation shelter.
President Donald Trump’s escalating nuclear war tensions with North Korea have created a boom market for radiation fallout shelters, The Boston Globe reports Tuesday.
“If you see the flash of light and you see the mushroom cloud, the good news is you’re not dead, and you probably have 10 to 15 minutes to get somewhere,” noted Jeff Schlegelmilch, the deputy director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University.
Because as we all know Trump likes war.
A lot...
But in all this darkness there is some very good news. The Resistance is not only still standing, it has been galvanized.
Democrats have triumphed all over the country, as Trump’s approval rating keeps sinking. The progressive Working Families Party endorsed 1,036 candidates in 2017; almost two-thirds of them won. Due in large part to grass-roots organizing, Democrats won a landslide in Virginia and took Jeff Sessions’s old Senate seat in Alabama.
Trump's depraved behaviour may have pleased his bestial supporters, but it's also motivated his progressive enemies to an extent never seen before, and will almost certainly lead to the beast's downfall.
While Trump has given his followers the liberal tears they crave, that victory contains the seeds of its own reversal. Trump has done more to spur progressive political organizing than Bernie Sanders, George Soros and Saul Alinsky combined. The president once warned that if he fell, he’d take the entire Republican Party down with him. Thanks to the Resistance, he might still have the chance.
It won't be easy, Trump and his deplorables will do anything to try to cling to power. But Robert Mueller is closing in on the Trump mob.
The Resistance has never looked stronger and more beautiful...
The year 2018 will be a year to organize, and mobilize, and take Congress back in the midterm elections.
And just as we drove out the Harper mob, I haven't the slightest doubt that the decent people of America will eventually drive the Trump mafia out of the White House.
Make 2018 the Trumpy traitor's fatal year.
Begin the mighty campaign to take their whole country back.
And end this fascist nightmare...
And of course Iwe should be doing whatever humble thing we can to help our good neighbours.
Down with Trump.
Long live The Great American Resistance !!!
No comments:
Post a Comment