Donald Trump and the End of the (American) World As We Know It.
A few months ago the big German magazine Der Spiegel ran this cover of Donald Trump.
With the title "The End of the World, As We Know it."
And yesterday when the flaming orange proclaimed that the U.S. is pulling out of the Paris Accord, it was shared on social media all over the planet.
But while it is a good cover, I think I like this other cover better...
Because it is America first, and the rest of the world last.
What Trump is doing can only be described as the latest and most insane act of a depraved demagogue. And it does threaten the future of humanity.
People say, if all you have is a hammer, then every problem looks like a nail. We should be so lucky. President Trump has a hammer, but all he’ll use it for is to smash things that others have built, as the world looks on in wonder and in fear.
But his destructive rampage should more properly be called It's The End of the (American) World As We Know It.
Because it's such a crazy move, and he's THAT dumb...
It’s a stupid and reckless decision — our nation’s dumbest act since launching the war in Iraq. But it’s not stupid and reckless in the normal way. Instead, it amounts to a thorough repudiation of two of the civilizing forces on our planet: diplomacy and science. It undercuts our civilization’s chances of surviving global warming, but it also undercuts our civilization itself, since that civilization rests in large measure on those two forces.
For while he is a monstrous moron, Trump will NOT melt the world.
Will Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate change agreement tip the world into fiery catastrophe? The extraordinary unity of the rest of the world’s nations in tackling global warming, allied with the booming green economy, driven by plummeting renewable energy costs, are strong reasons to think not.
He'll only shoot himself in the foot, and cripple his own country.
A much more likely casualty of Trump’s choice is the US economy he claims to be protecting: America’s brilliance at innovation, investment and building businesses will no longer have its government’s support. The prize of leadership in the 21st-century economy could be sacrificed in a doomed attempt to revive the fossil-fuelled economy of the 20th century.
By knocking it out of the race to a greener future.
Thus making himself look like even more of an idiot, or a maniac...
If that's possible.
And the best news?
Now that Trump has declared war on the whole world, the whole world can declare war on him.
President Trump has made a colossal mistake in deciding to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.
But damaging as it is, this decision is not the beginning of the end for efforts to contain climate change. The world decided in Paris to confront the climate threat, and it is not turning back.
There will be no turning back, and no new deal...
The Paris agreement — for anyone who actually understands it — is entirely fair to the United States. The idea that 194 other countries will listen to Trump’s insulting Rose Garden blather and say, “Sure, let’s sit down and negotiate a new deal” is ridiculous.
Instead, Trump’s decision will be seen as an ugly betrayal — self-centered, callous, hollow, cruel.
And best of all, nothing will motivate the new generation to defeat him, more than Trump's crass attempt to try to steal their future.
And the future of their children.
He wouldn't even listen to the desperate pleas of his own daughter Ivanka. Now he'll hear from us ALL...
We couldn't ask for a nobler or more inspiring cause.
Than defeating a monster who would torch the only home we have.
I give thanks that the day when progressives must unite or die is here at last,
So as the original song says, It's The End of the World, As We Know It.
And I Feel Fine....
Fight like you have never fought before. Fight for the future.
Defeat this diseased monster.
Before he destroys the world...
