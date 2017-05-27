Saturday, May 27, 2017
The Simpsons on Donald Trump's 125 Days in Power
After nine days abroad in Europe and the Middle East Donald Trump is on his back to Washington and calling his trip a "home run."
When in fact it was a total disaster, and Trump never looked so crazy and dangerous.
President Trump failed to commit to remaining within the Paris climate agreement during a two-day meeting with world leaders that ended here Saturday, but he tweeted that he was still considering it and would announce a final decision “next week.”
He was however able to dodge questions from the media, but as the Simpsons predict, now it's back to reality.
You know once I thought the Simpsons were the only ones who could portray the true horror of Trump.
Now I think nobody can, it's just too horrible...
But if he's in so much trouble after 125 days, imagine what he's going to look like in another three months.
Slowly but surely he's heading towards the place where he belongs....
And as our neighbours mark their Memorial Day weekend.
Let's spare a very very tiny thought for the Republican Party...
Is he a lame duck yet, Simon?ReplyDelete