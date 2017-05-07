Sunday, May 07, 2017
The French Hacking Attack and the Rebel Connection
With only 24 hours to go before the French presidential election, and Emmanuel Macron leading Marine Le Pen in the polls, this was hardly surprising.
The campaign of the French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was hit on Friday by a large dump of leaked emails and other documents on a file-sharing website.
Le Pen's neo-nazis are about to get thumped, and they are bitter and desperate.
But what is surprising and shocking is the Canadian connection.
Or the role played by Jack Posobiec, The Rebel's Washington "bureau chief" in helping to spread the hacked material.
Jack Posobiec, a journalist with the far-right news outlet The Rebel, was the first to use the hashtag with a link to the hacked documents online, which was then shared more widely by WikiLeaks.
Posobiec tried to deny that he had played a big role, but his digital footprints seemed to argue otherwise...
Mr. Posobiec remains the second-most mentioned individual on Twitter in connection with the hashtag behind WikiLeaks, according to a review of the past 100,000 Twitter posts published since late Friday.
His activities and his background are well known.
Through a machine analysis, DFRLab tracked the onset of the campaign to the Twitter account of Jack Posobiec, the Washington DC Bureau Chief of an obscure, alt-right website, theRebelMedia. Posobiec’s bio on theRebel.media reveals that “in 2016, Jack was the Special Projects Director for Citizens for Trump, the largest Trump grassroots organization in the US,” and he is “a proud member of #SlavRight,” a nationalist Slavic movement.
And what I also found interesting was that while the Rebel did run a short piece on the hacking attack, alleging that Macron was trying to turn France into an Islamic country.
Which couldn't be more fake news, or more absurd.
Ezra Levant has apparently purged his hate mongering site of any videos from his Washington "bureau chief."
Like this one...
Where Posobiec spews out more baseless allegations.
But then who can blame Levant?
The French cybersecurity agency is going after the hackers and their accomplices.
France’s government cybersecurity agency will investigate the attack, according to a government official who said it appeared to be a “very serious” breach.
ANSSI can only be called in for cases where the cyberattack is “massive and sophisticated” – and the Macron hack appears to fit the bill, the official said.
And in my experience when the French intelligence services go after the enemies of the Republic, bad things can happen.
If Anonymous or Interpol doesn't get them first...
Yup, Levant has been sticking his bigot snout into a very dark and dangerous place.
He's out of his depth, he's running scared.
And with a little bit of luck, he might finally end up in the place where he belongs...
Labels: Crime and Punishment, Ezra Levant, French Election, French Hacking Scandal, Jack Posobiec, The Rebel
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
One hopes. Also, what is a 'Slavic Nationalist' doing 'operating' under a Canadian/American banner?ReplyDelete
Fortunately that stuff is probably too little too late, after Le Pen's disastrous, aggressive performance in the final debate.ReplyDelete
Many friends here and in France holding their noses and voting for Macron (notorious for his plans to weaken labour legislation and social support) against the She-Wolf of the FN. The queues here in Montréal were huge. Fortunately the weather wasn't too horrible yesterday.
Funny, Macron gets accused of wanting to impose an "Islamic State" (why on earth would he want to do that?) after FN insinuations about Rothschild and the International Jewish Conspiracy.