Tuesday, May 16, 2017
One More Reason Donald Trump Must Go
When I ran this picture the other day I thought there was something strange about it.
And it wasn't just that the U.S. media had been ordered out of the room. Or that it was the day after Trump had fired James Comey.
I just thought the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador seemed to be having too much of a good time, while Donald Trump looked slightly confused.
And now that I know what was going on, it's even worse than I had imagined.
For it seems that Trump had just given the Russians some highly classified intelligence.
President Trump boasted about highly classified intelligence in a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador last week, providing details that could expose the source of the information and the manner in which it was collected, a current and a former American government official said Monday.
A Middle Eastern ally that closely guards its own secrets provided the information, which was considered so sensitive that American officials did not share it widely within the United States government or pass it on to other allies.
And while Trump has the right to declassify intelligence reports, burning a big source in the war against ISIS is either criminally irresponsible or treason. So now even top Republicans are criticizing their president.
“To compromise a source is something that you just don’t do, and that’s why we keep the information that we get from intelligence sources so close as to prevent that from happening,” Senator Bob Corker, Republican of Tennessee and the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters at the Capitol.
“The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order,” Mr. Corker told reporters, adding, “It’s got to happen.”
And as Jennifer Rubin points out, for Trump the timing couldn't be worse, and the story more of a bombshell.
It is not clear whether this was accidental or a deliberate attempt to aid Russia. However, in one fell swoop he has told allies he is untrustworthy, thereby impairing intelligence-sharing that is critical to our national security. He has also dumped a bucket of fuel on the fire with regard to the Russia investigation, suggesting he has some affinity or at the very least blind spot with regard to Russia.
Because whether he's a traitor, or just an absolute idiot, and a hilarious hypocrite...
The leak is bound to make Trump act even crazier...
And raise even more questions about his fitness to remain in office.
Plainly there are those in the administration who think Trump imperils our security. We should thank these patriots, but also move to investigate and, if need be, remove the man who proves over and over again to be compromised or unfit or both.
Because here's the kicker: if the story is true, and Trump tries to deny it, the Russians will have him at their mercy for as long as he is president...
And of course, he'll have us at his mercy, while he looks for a war to try to change the subject.
As Thomas Wright of the Brookings Institute says, it is the sum of all fears:
For the past few months, we have heard that Trump is normalizing. It is nonsense. There are some sensible people around him working around the clock to avert catastrophe but ultimately he is in charge and he will do what he wants, no matter how mad.” He adds, “We are blind and dancing on the precipice.”
So whether Trump is a traitor, or a clown, or both...
He is unfit to be president of the United States.
And must be removed from office, by whatever means necessary.
For his safety, and ours.
As soon as is humanly possible...
Labels: Donald Trump, The Death of the Republican Party, The Great Russian Conspiracy, The Madness of Trump
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment