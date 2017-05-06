Saturday, May 06, 2017
Lisa Raitt and the Kamikaze Candidate
The hapless stooges in our corporate media like to describe Lisa Raitt as the most "moderate" candidate in the Con leadership race.
The one who is so "nice" she doesn't stand a chance in that collection of racists and religious fanatics.
But of course we know better. We know that all things are relative.
And that when Raitt is riled up, she can be as crazy as all the others.
And this is just the latest example.
Tory leadership hopeful Lisa Raitt has provoked fierce backlash from anti-pipeline opponents after vowing to ram through approval of a controversial oilsands expansion project.
She said that if she were elected leader of the federal Conservatives — and eventually, as prime minister in 2019 — she would use Canada's controversial notwithstanding clause to get the Energy East pipeline approved.
And if that sounds deranged, this sounds desperate.
"I know it's a risk and I know I will never get elected again, but you will have a pipeline," she told party members in the small northwestern Nova Scotia town.
"I will be unelectable by our party and probably thrown out of office, but I'm willing to take that risk and I'm willing to take it for the team because a pipeline out here is so fundamental."
It's the craziest things she's said since she allowed Canada to run out of medical isotopes, only to be overheard telling her assistant that "cancer is sexy."
And it should at the very least earn her the title of the "Kamikaze candidate."
But then aren't they all?
Yesterday I told you how Erin O'Toole was threatening to come after Justin Trudeau in his Top Gun jet fighter.
Until it was revealed that the fighter was a helicopter, and he was a navigator not a pilot.
And we all know what happened to Kevin O'Leary...
Who also talked up a storm, but went down the tube before he could deliver.
None of those Con clowns stands the slightest chance of defeating Justin Trudeau.
Their leadership race is a farce.
And those losers are going nowhere...
